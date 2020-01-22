ADT Secures Scott Brothers to Boost Big Game Ratings

The Smart Home Security Leader Launches New Campaign Teasing Big Reveal on Feb. 2

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year, ADT (NYSE: ADT), the nation’s #1 smart home security provider, is teaming up with the Scott Brothers, Drew and Jonathan, in an original brand campaign around the Big Game. Together, ADT and the Scott Brothers, who are long-time ADT customers, will be featured in a campaign focused on achieving one goal – getting people to tune in to the Big Game.

“It’s our second year running a campaign around the Big Game with the Scott Brothers, and this year we wanted to do something big and unexpected,” said Jochen Koedijk, CMO of ADT. “Many will ask why our campaign tells people to watch the Big Game, and the answer will be revealed on Feb. 2. Everyone should tune in.”

Starting today, ADT is kicking off its robust marketing campaign with an assortment of curiously witty ads, from :06 snackable content to :30 broadcast spots to digital banner ads, that will draw in viewers at every turn – on TV, online, social and non-traditional out-of-home. The content, created by full service creative agency Bear in the Hall, features the Scott Brothers with some Big Game classics like the Clydesdale horses, adorable puppies and towers of pizza boxes with a call for viewers to tune in to the Big Game. But why? The answer will be revealed on Feb. 2 when the Scott Brothers will return with a big announcement.

“It’s no secret we like to have fun, and once again, we’ve had a blast working on a campaign with ADT,” said Drew Scott. “While we wish we could share the big reveal now, you’ll have to wait just a little longer,” adds Jonathan. “For now, make plans to watch the Big Game and we’ll see you again on Game Day!”

To view the current teaser campaign spots, click HERE .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Scott Brothers

Drew and Jonathan Scott are multifaceted entrepreneurs, authors, and twin television personalities. They are the co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, a leading lifestyle and entertainment enterprise which includes the award-winning production company Scott Brothers Entertainment, the home furnishings collection Scott Living, and the digital design and renovation platform Casaza. The Scott Brothers also host multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Awards–winning Property Brothers and Brother vs. Brother, as well as their top-rated show, Property Brothers: Forever Home. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries. All three of their books—Dream Home, It Takes Two: Our Story, and the Builder Brothers kids lit series—are New York Times best-sellers, and in 2017, Drew and Jonathan were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition awarded by Habitat for Humanity. In 2019, Drew and Jonathan launched the mobile game, Property Brothers Home Design and in 2020, they debuted their quarterly lifestyle magazine, Reveal, published by Meredith Corporation. For more information, please visit TheScottBrothers.com .