NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after market close. AdTheorent will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

Date: May 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference call: (800) 715-9871 from the United States and Canada or (646) 307-1963 International with Conference ID 7004186

Live webcast: https://investors.adtheorent.com

Telephone replay: (800) 770-2030 from the United States and Canada or (609) 800-9909 International with Conference ID 7004186; available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Archived webcast replay will also be made available on https://investors.adtheorent.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent’s advanced machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio AT. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent’s product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser’s real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” In September 2022, evidencing its continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain’s Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022. AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Investor Contact:

April Scee, ICR

AdTheorentIR@icrinc.com

(646) 277-1219

Press Contact:

Melanie Berger, AdTheorent

Melanie@adtheorent.com

(850) 567-0082