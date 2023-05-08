NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

CEO Jim Lawson and CFO Patrick Elliott will participate in:

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m Pacific Time).

CEO Jim Lawson will present at:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (5:45 a.m. Pacific Time).

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time (5:40 p.m. Eastern Time).

Live webcasts of the events will be available on AdTheorent’s investor relations website at investors.adtheorent.com . Archived replays will be made available at the same location for a limited time.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent’s machine learning-powered Platform AT powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio AT. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent’s product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser’s real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” In September, evidencing AdTheorent’s continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain’s Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

