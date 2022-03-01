Breaking News
AdTheorent to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference  

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that its CEO, Jim Lawson, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference.

  • Date: March 8, 2022
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time
  • Live webcast: https://investors.adtheorent.com
  • Archived replay will also be made available on https://investors.adtheorent.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent’s industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio AT. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent’s product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser’s real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded “Best AI-Based Advertising Solution” (AI Breakthrough Awards) and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Investor Relations Contact
AdTheorentIR@icrinc.com

