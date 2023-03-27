Adult clinical oral nutrition industry is anticipated to observe 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing adoption of home healthcare and high junk food consumption leading to malnourishment.

Adult clinical oral nutrition market value is estimated to reach USD 13 billion by 2032, as per a new research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rapid globalization and increasing junk food consumption are among the prominent factors bolstering the demand for oral health nutrition therapy among adults. Based on a survey from the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2022, close to one-third of the U.S. adult population consumes junk foods on any given day. These factors are likely to increase the burden of malnourishment and other health issues due to poor diet. Junk foods are also key contributors to the high prevalence rate of non-communicable diseases, including obesity, boosting the need for oral nutrition support.

Fruit juice-based oral nutrition supplements gain momentum as chronic disease treatment options

Adult clinical oral nutrition market from the fruit drinks product segment accounted over USD 1 billion in 2022, owing to high content of dietary fiber in fruit drinks, associated with lower incidence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the rising production of juice-based oral nutritional supplements for the dietary management of malnourished patients will also strengthen the industry outlook.

Growing malnutrition risk among cancer patients to spur adult clinical oral nutrition support delivery

Cancer segment held over 21% share of adult clinical oral nutrition market in 2022, due to rising prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients. According to statistics from the British Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition’s Malnutrition Advisory Action Group, malnutrition occurs in 40%-80% of cancer patients, leading to high risks of mortality and morbidity. Additionally, the mounting number of patients with gastrointestinal, lung, and other cancer types will drive expansion for adult oral nutritional therapy.

Emphasis on hypertension management may boost sales of adult oral supplement powder

Powder form segment registered 46% growth rate of the adult clinical oral nutrition market in 2022, attributed to rising awareness about protein powder as a critical source of nutrients among the younger populations, including millennials. Protein powder is known for its anti-cancer properties and can aid in lowering blood pressure. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of oral supplement powder for weight and chronic disease management will hasten the development of adult clinical oral nutrition therapy.

Rising scope of e-commerce to accelerate sales of oral nutrition supplements from online stores

Adult clinical oral nutrition market revenue from the e-commerce sales channel segment to hit over USD 2 billion by 2032, given the convenience, reduced lead time, easy access, and availability of the products at reasonable price points. E-commerce distribution channels have also witnessed a significant upsurge during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strong demand for quality supplements in online stores will thus create growth opportunities for clinical oral supplement developers.

Rise in geriatric population & malnutrition risks may fuel adult clinical oral nutrition use in APAC

Asia Pacific adult clinical oral nutrition market exceeded more than USD 2 billion in 2022, on account of rising burden of malnutrition. With the rapid rise in the number of elderly people, the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to grow, in turn, augmenting the development for oral nutrition solutions. The emphasis on improving healthcare infrastructure will also add impetus to regional industry progression in the coming years.

Expansion of manufacturing capacity to emerge as key strategy for global industry progress

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition, Perrigo Company, Victus, Inc. (Megalabs), Meiji Holdings, Co. Ltd., Danone, Fresenius Kabi AG, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtrition, Cantabria Labs, Usana Health Sciences, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are among the prominent companies profiled in the market.

