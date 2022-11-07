Increasing Cases of Incontinence Present Adult Diapers with US$ 34.10 Bn Market Opportunity in 2032. Penetration of e-commerce industry and increase preference for digitization is improving the sales of adult diapers through online sales channel. Sales of Disposable Cotton Adult Diapers to Outpace the Demand for Reusable Diapers

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global adult diapers market is projected to reach a value of US$ 34.10 Bn in 2032, with the market growing at a positive CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 15.70 Bn in 2021, the target market will likely exceed an estimated US$ 17.20 Bn by the end of 2022. A surge in the incidences of incontinence across the globe is propelling the growth of the adult diapers market during the forecast period.

With cases of incontinence on the rise, more and more consumers are inclined toward adult diapers. As per a global survey report on incontinence, about 33 million people in the U.S. have an overactive bladder and nearly 425 million people worldwide have the problem of incontinence. In addition to this, the geriatric population is more conscious and aware of the hygiene aspect. All of these aspects work in tandem to positively impact the adult diapers market.

Owing to the commonality of incontinence, absorbent products are anticipated to undergo a strong growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing incidence of neurological disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, and others, will lead to an upsurge in the demand for adult diapers.

Other growth-inducing factors that are responsible for this robust growth rate are the rising awareness of hygiene among the geriatric population, and the deep influence of the e-commerce sector and online channels. All of these factors fuel the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

“Deep penetration of e-commerce along with an upsurge in hygiene awareness among the geriatric population will stimulate the global growth of the adult diapers market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising concerns for the environment due to improper diaper disposal will hamper the market growth.

Increasing hygiene awareness among the elderly will strengthen market prospects.

India’s adult diaper market will grow at a strong CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032.

The adult diaper market in the U.S. will surpass a value of US$ 3.24 Bn by 2032.

The disposable cotton adult diaper segment will expand at 6.1% CAGR.

Online sales channel will register high growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Procter & Gamble Company, Ontex Group, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Limited, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Essity AB, Covidien Company, and DSG International Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the adult diapers market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on introducing environment-friendly adult diapers and lessening plastic use in the production process. The use of innovative designs, new materials, and expanding their product portfolio are some of the strategies adopted by these players. These market participants are collaborating with social media influencers and other online sites to develop their brand value and increase their consumer base

More Insights into Adult Diapers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global adult diapers market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (reusable diapers, disposable diapers), style (pants/ pull-up style, pad style, flat style, others), material type (cotton, non-woven fabric, micro fabric, fluff pulp, others), size (small, medium, large, extra large, 2XL), price range (economy, mid-range, premium), end user (male, female, unisex), sales channel (wholesalers/ distributors, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, specialty outlets, independent small stores, e-retailers, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the disposable diapers segment will make significant contributions to the overall market growth. Due to the use of cotton and non-woven fabric materials, disposable diapers are in huge demand and will register a CAGR of 6.1%. In terms of sales channels, online channels will dominate the market while female end-users will generate the most demand during the projected period.

Based on region, the adult diapers market in India will demonstrate considerable growth over the forecast period. Owing to rising cases of incontinence, particularly among women, the sales of India’s adult diapers market will reach US$ 2.58 Bn by the end of 2032. Access to hygiene products via social media and the rising e-commerce platforms will further aid market growth, presenting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032. In addition, the adult diapers market in U.S. and China, too, will exhibit remarkable growth during the projected period.

Adult Diapers Market by Category

Product Type:

Reusable Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Style:

Pants/Pull-Up Style

Pad Style

Flat Style

Others

Material Type:

Cotton

Non-Woven Fabric

Micro Fabric

Fluff Pulp

Others

Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Extra-Large

2XL

Price Range:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

End User:

Male

Female

Unisex

Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Specialty Outlets

Independent Small Stores

E-Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Scope

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Trends in Major Countries

4. Renewable Materials – Plant-Based Materials In Diapers

4.1. Plant Based Plastic

4.2. Natural Additives

4.3. Biodegradable Cellulose Fluff Pulp

4.4. Blended Super-Absorbent Granules

4.5. Green Diapers Characteristics, By Brands

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape:

Diapers Market Size: The Diapers Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~5.6% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of ~US$ 59.8 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross ~US$ 101.7 Billion by the end of 2032.

Adult Incontinence Products Market Demand: Adult incontinence products market hold a major market share in developed countries such as North America, Europe, owing to high awareness level of sanitary products and hygiene. Rising product availability on online platform also drive the adult incontinence products market forward.

Diaper Rash Cream Market Share: Global diaper rash cream market size in 2018 – Nearly US$ 676.6 Mn. The diaper rash cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.4% over 2019-2027.

Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market Growth: the biodegradable baby diaper market size will surpass US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021. Between 2021 and 2031, the market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Baby Diaper Market Size: Baby Diaper Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 63.67 Bn by 2021. Baby diapers sales will rise consistently. FMI forecasts the market to exhibit 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

