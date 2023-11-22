Advancements in Genetic Technologies Driving Demand for Improved Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing Systems

Rockville, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing Market is set to reach a size of US$ 393.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 578.5 million by the end of 2034.

Adult hemoglobinopathy testing plays a pivotal role in the realm of diagnostic healthcare, focusing on the identification and management of hemoglobin disorders prevalent in the adult population. Hemoglobinopathies are posing significant health challenges, necessitating advanced testing methodologies for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment.

Key Segments of Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing Industry Research Report

By Variant Type By Test Type By End User By Region Hemoglobin F

Hemoglobin A2 HPLC Test

Mass Spectrometry

Hb Electrophoresis

Others Reference Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Medical Institutes North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Integration of point-of-care testing in hemoglobinopathy diagnosis is gaining prominence. Portable and rapid testing methods facilitate quicker results, enabling timely interventions and reducing the burden on centralized laboratories. This trend aligns with the broader shift towards patient-centric care and the importance of early detection.

Technological innovations in genetic testing are reshaping the landscape of hemoglobinopathy diagnostics. Next-generation sequencing, advanced high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, and capillary electrophoresis are among the cutting-edge technologies driving high accuracy and efficiency in identifying hemoglobin variants.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global adult hemoglobinopathy testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of adult hemoglobinopathy testing systems in North America are projected to reach US$ 141 million by the end of 2034.

The European market is benefiting from the presence of advanced healthcare systems and a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of hemoglobinopathies are pushing the demand for adult hemoglobinopathy testing services in Asia Pacific.

“Growing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies, such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia, in certain ethnic populations, is driving the demand for adult hemoglobinopathy testing solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition Analysis

Leading players in the adult hemoglobinopathy testing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Abbott Laboratories, BioMedomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sebia Group. These companies are competing based on technological innovations, comprehensive testing offerings, and strategic collaborations to maintain and expand their market shares.

Strategic partnerships are leading to the development of more accurate and efficient testing platforms, addressing the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

PerkinElmer offers a comprehensive range of genetic testing services, including hemoglobinopathy testing. PerkinElmer provides solutions for both carrier screening and diagnostic testing for various hemoglobinopathies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 578.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

The increasing elderly population in Japan is resulting in a higher incidence of health conditions, notably hemoglobinopathies. The market is experiencing growth due to heightened disease awareness and proactive testing campaigns.

Continuous progress in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing technologies within Japan is enhancing the precision and effectiveness of hemoglobinopathy testing. The incorporation of innovative methods is playing a key role in driving the sales growth of adult hemoglobinopathy testing systems.

As per the observations on adult hemoglobinopathy testing market trends by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, hospitals, with their multifaceted nature encompassing diagnostic services, specialized medical expertise, research capabilities, and a commitment to comprehensive patient care, emerge as primary end users of adult hemoglobinopathy testing systems. The incorporation of these testing technologies within hospital environments aligns with the holistic approach to healthcare delivery and addresses the diverse needs of patients with hemoglobin disorders.

Hospitals, as primary providers of comprehensive healthcare services, manage a wide array of medical conditions. Adult hemoglobinopathy testing holds significance in diagnosing and managing hemoglobin disorders, and hospitals play a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive care to individuals with these conditions.

With specialized laboratories and testing facilities, hospitals function as hubs for diagnostic services. The sophisticated equipment and skilled personnel required for hemoglobinopathy testing are readily available in hospitals, ensuring the delivery of accurate and reliable results.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global adult hemoglobinopathy testing market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on variant type (hemoglobin F, hemoglobin A2), test type (HPLC test, mass spectrometry, Hb electrophoresis, others), and end user (reference laboratories, hospitals, academic & medical institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

