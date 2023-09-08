Rise in awareness about personal hygiene & sanitation among adults is expected to drive the global adult incontinence products market in the near future

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worldwide market for adult incontinence products is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. According to the research study by Transparency Market Research, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 23.4 billion by 2031. In 2023, the market for adult incontinence products is forecasted to be worth about US$ 13.4 billion.

The increasing global aging population is the main driver for adult incontinence products market as incontinence is more common among older adults. Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to increased stress levels and obesity, both of which can contribute to incontinence.

Growing awareness about incontinence and its management among both patients and healthcare professionals. This increased awareness has led to more people seeking help for their incontinence issues, thereby boosting the demand for incontinence products.

Increased advances in technology have led to the development of more effective and comfortable adult incontinence products. Innovations such as moisture-wicking materials, odor control, and discreet designs have made these products more appealing to consumers.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77077

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 12.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 23.4 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Absorbency Level, Size, Usability, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABENA A/S,Attindas Hygiene Partners Group,Edgewell,Essity Hygiene and Health AB,First Quality Enterprises, Inc.,Kimberly Clark,NorthShore Care,Novamed Europe Ltd.,Ontex,Procter & Gamble

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the adult incontinence products market was valued at US$ 12.6 billion

By usability, the reusable segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on product type, the liners and guards segment accounts for the highest market share

Adult Incontinence Products Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Incresed healthcare spending, greater access to medical treatments and interventions for conditions that may cause or exacerbate incontinence. This, in turn, leads to increased demand for adult incontinence products.

Development of smart solutions to improve incontinence care, such as top-quality diaper with a printed sensor, transmitter clipped onto the diaper, and application for mobile devices offers lucrative opportunities to market players.

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to make adult incontinence products more comfortable and discreet. integrating technology into adult incontinence products, such as smart sensors that notify caregivers when a product needs changing.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77077<ype=S

Adult Incontinence Products Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to account for the largest global adult incontinence products market share during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in the geriatric population, rise in awareness about incontinence products, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period. As per adult incontinence products market analysis, growth in the region is ascribed to factors such as rise in health expenditure and increase in number of people suffering from incontinence across. The aging population and increased awareness of incontinence have driven market growth. There’s a wide range of product options, including disposable diapers, pull-up underwear, pads, and liners.

Competitive Landscape

The adult incontinence products market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global adult incontinence products market report:

ABENA A/S

Attindas Hygiene Partners Group

Edgewell

Essity Hygiene and Health AB

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Kimberly Clark

NorthShore Care

Novamed Europe Ltd.

Ontex

Procter & Gamble

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77077

Key Developments in the Market

Ontex, a European-based company, has expanded its product portfolio to include a wide range of adult incontinence products, such as pull-up underwear, pads, and liners. They have also emphasized discretion and comfort in their designs.Ontex has expanded its global presence through acquisitions and partnerships, aiming to reach a broader customer base.

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of brands like Depend and Poise, has focused on product innovation and sustainability. They have introduced thinner and more discreet adult incontinence products that offer enhanced absorbency, odor control, and comfort.The company has also been active in promoting adult incontinence awareness and education, offering online resources and support for individuals and caregivers.

P&G, known for its brand Always Discreet, has invested in research and development to create thinner and more absorbent adult incontinence products. They have introduced various product lines to cater to different needs and preferences.P&G has also embraced sustainability by developing eco-friendly options and promoting responsible production and consumption.

Adult Incontinence Products Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Diaper

Pull-up Underwear

Liners & Guards

Waterproof Covers

Others (bedding protection, etc.)

Absorbency Level

Light

Moderate

Heavy

Overnight

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Usability

Disposable

Reusable

End-user

Men

Women

Unisex

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

E-Commerce websites

Company owned websites

Offline

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others (retail stores etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Extensive Assessment of the Vegetable Extracts Industry from 2022 to 2031

Analyzing the Growth Patterns in the Biofertilizers Market

An Exhaustive Study of the Wheat Flour Industry Covering 2020-2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com