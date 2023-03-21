Hope Restorations to Replicate its Lenoir County Program in Pitt and Wayne Counties

Check Presentation Left to right: Lara Lang Tribula, SECU senior vice president, with Chris Jenkins, Hope Restorations CEO.

KINSTON, N.C., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation is pleased to announce a $40,000 grant for the Lenoir County non-profit Hope Restorations. The funding will support the expansion of its program model for adults recovering from addiction and/or incarceration through intervention programs and job skills training in home restoration and renovation.

“SECU Foundation is so pleased to provide Hope Restorations with funding to further their reach in the eastern region of Wayne and Pitt counties. This is a wonderful opportunity for North Carolinians to learn and become proficient in a trade that will improve their economic and social stability long-term,” said Lara Lang Tribula, SECU senior vice president in Kinston. “Restoring and renovating homes for residents in the local community is an incredible way of giving back and bringing hope and healing into the lives of everyone involved.”

“Hope Restorations helps adults recovering from addiction and/or incarceration by providing steady income, employment preparation, mentoring, and other services needed for successful transformation while also restoring the community’s deteriorating properties to produce safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing units,” said Chris Jenkins, Hope Restorations CEO. “The Hope Restorations executive staff and board of directors plan to use these funds to help add key new roles in the leadership team in order to increase their capacity as they begin expanding into neighboring counties and helping other groups replicate their model across North Carolina.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

