Aduro Biotech Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aduro Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADRO), today announced three preclinical data presentations highlighting its STING and antibody product candidates will be delivered at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, April 14 through April 18, 2018.

Abstract 631: Intratumoral activation of STING with a synthetic cyclic dinucleotide elicits antitumor CD8 T-cell immunity that effectively combines with checkpoint inhibitors Date/Time: Sunday, April 15, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 1 Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A Poster section 28; Board number 8

Abstract 1702: Assessment of pharmacology and toxicology of anti-CTLA-4 antibody (ADU-1604) in non-human primates and evaluation of local anti-CTLA-4 application Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time Session: Immune Checkpoints 1 Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A Poster section 31; Board number 27

Abstract 3780: Preclinical pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety of BION-1301, a first-in-class antibody targeting APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma Date/Time: Tuesday, April 17, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1 Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A Poster section 32; Board number 30

To view these abstracts, please visit the AACR website located at http://www.aacr.org/Meetings

About Aduro

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. Aduro’s technology platforms, which are designed to harness the body’s natural immune system, are being investigated in cancer indications and have the potential to expand into autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aduro’s STING Pathway Activator platform is designed to activate the STING receptor in immune cells, resulting in a potent tumor-specific immune response. ADU-S100 is the first STING Pathway Activator compound to enter the clinic and is currently being evaluated in both a Phase 1 monotherapy study as well as a Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. Aduro’s B-select monoclonal antibody platform is comprised of a number of immune modulating assets in research and development, including BION-1301, an anti-APRIL antibody. Aduro’s pLADD program is based on proprietary attenuated strains of Listeria that have been engineered to express tumor neoantigens that are specific to an individual patient’s tumor. Other Listeria strains for lung and prostate cancers are being advanced by a partner. Aduro is collaborating with leading global pharmaceutical companies to expand its products and technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

