Aduro Biotech Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aduro Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADRO), today announced three preclinical data presentations highlighting its STING and antibody product candidates will be delivered at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, April 14 through April 18, 2018.

Abstract 631:    Intratumoral activation of STING with a synthetic cyclic dinucleotide elicits antitumor CD8 T-cell immunity that effectively combines with checkpoint inhibitors
   
Date/Time: Sunday, April 15, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time
Session:  Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 1
Location:  McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A
  Poster section 28; Board number 8

Abstract 1702:  Assessment of pharmacology and toxicology of anti-CTLA-4 antibody (ADU-1604) in non-human primates and evaluation of local anti-CTLA-4 application
   
Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time
Session: Immune Checkpoints 1
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A 
  Poster section 31; Board number 27

Abstract 3780:  Preclinical pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety of BION-1301, a first-in-class antibody targeting APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma
   
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 17, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time
Session:  Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1
Location:  McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A 
  Poster section 32; Board number 30

To view these abstracts, please visit the AACR website located at http://www.aacr.org/Meetings

About Aduro
Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. Aduro’s technology platforms, which are designed to harness the body’s natural immune system, are being investigated in cancer indications and have the potential to expand into autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aduro’s STING Pathway Activator platform is designed to activate the STING receptor in immune cells, resulting in a potent tumor-specific immune response. ADU-S100 is the first STING Pathway Activator compound to enter the clinic and is currently being evaluated in both a Phase 1 monotherapy study as well as a Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. Aduro’s B-select monoclonal antibody platform is comprised of a number of immune modulating assets in research and development, including BION-1301, an anti-APRIL antibody. Aduro’s pLADD program is based on proprietary attenuated strains of Listeria that have been engineered to express tumor neoantigens that are specific to an individual patient’s tumor. Other Listeria strains for lung and prostate cancers are being advanced by a partner. Aduro is collaborating with leading global pharmaceutical companies to expand its products and technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential for our technology platforms, plans, and the potential for eventual regulatory approval of our product candidates. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “expect,” “position” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our history of net operating losses and uncertainty regarding our ability to achieve profitability, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to use and expand our technology platforms to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, our reliance on third parties, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates.  We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our annual report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:    Media Contact:
Jennifer Lew          Aljanae Reynolds
Chief Financial Officer    510 809 2452
510 809-4816        [email protected] 

 

