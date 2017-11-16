ADVA wins MEF 2017 award for risk-free NFV solution

FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) with pluggable server takes Carrier Ethernet 2.0 prize

Orlando, Florida, USA. November 16, 2017. ADVA announced today that it has won the MEF 2017 Carrier Ethernet 2.0 (CE 2.0) award in the Third Network Technology Solutions Award category. The accolade honors the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4), a solution for multi-layer business service demarcation and virtual network functions (VNF) hosting with a hot-swappable, pluggable server. Judges recognized the value of the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4), which removes the risk of introducing virtualization by enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to easily and cost-effectively roll out network functions virtualization (NFV). The unique device also helps with server lifecycle management by making the process of upgrading simple and efficient.

“With this device, we’re tearing down the entry barriers to the NFV market. By winning the hotly contested CE 2.0 category, the MEF panel is highlighting how our unique approach makes virtualized service delivery possible for so many more customers,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “Our FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) completes the virtualization business case. For many CSPs, it’s the missing piece of the puzzle, providing a pain-free route to NFV-based service delivery. With its VNF service assurance and innovative hardware-based support functions, our solution offers more than any competing technology. And, thanks to our device’s pluggable modular server, we’re enabling CSPs to deploy the latest innovation as soon as it’s available.”

The ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4), which hit the market in Q3 2017, combines proven CE 2.0 demarcation technology with a hot-swappable server for straightforward migration from legacy technology to high-value, NFV-based managed IT services. It empowers CSPs to grow their business without the need for significant upfront investment in management systems and cloud data centers. When combined with Ensemble Connector software, the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) enables NFV infrastructure resources to be configured and activated by zero touch automation, minimizing the need for manual intervention. The solution also protects connections with encryption through hardware-based security features, as well as securing system integrity with access control and providing in-service monitoring of servers and software appliances with a fully integrated, patent-pending test solution.

“The value of our FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) is clear to see. To put it plainly: this product is the key to risk-free NFV deployment. Now CSPs are able to rollout virtualization as and when needed,” commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. “Accepting this major honor means a lot to our team. The MEF17 panel of expert analysts clearly understands the compelling business case that our FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) creates. Every aspect of this technology has been engineered to align capital costs with actual revenue. That’s why we included a pluggable server that’s easily upgradable. It means the solution grows at the same pace as your business. By removing all of the risk and all of the unnecessary cost, we’re making NFV accessible to a far wider range of customers.”

