Breaking News
Home / Top News / Advan Simplifies Foot Traffic Comparison Between Properties with New Point-and-Click Functionality on REveal

Advan Simplifies Foot Traffic Comparison Between Properties with New Point-and-Click Functionality on REveal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Self-service platform for Real Estate brokers now available on mobile and tablet

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advan Research, the leading geolocation data platform, has released new point-and-click functionality for REveal, its self-service dashboard, making it easier for Real Estate brokers to compare foot traffic volumes and True Trade Area for any property.

REveal is also now available on both mobile and tablet, giving brokers greater flexibility to view and compare property traffic statistics from anywhere.

The updated interface delivers instant visitor numbers for any building or commercial property in the US and other global locations. Users simply select the precise area they would like to map and, in seconds, can compare foot traffic over time, or against other locations. View as a heat map, in a chart, or download the data for bespoke modeling.

“Advan’s mission is to turn our deep experience in financial technology into game-changing solutions for the Real Estate market. We have spent 5 years building the Ferrari engine – gathering the most accurate data in the market, and embedding institutional-level analytics. The new REveal functionality now gives Real Estate brokers turn-key access to this powerful customer information,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, founder and CEO of Advan.

“With the rapid pace of change in Real Estate markets, brokers need fast insights and data they can rely on. We have manually geofenced millions of locations, meaning that we have foot traffic data for any building or commercial location, not just for retail venues. Our data is tested 95% accurate, giving guaranteed precise insights for any area,” said Grigorios Reppas, COO of Advan.

Advan uses only opt-in, non-bidstream, location data from hundreds of millions of cellphones. Its data has been normalized and tested by the financial services industry since 2015.

About Advan
Advan provides hedge funds, real estate brokers and investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from hundreds of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,050 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 4 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us

For more information please contact:

Florencia Panizza
Claro Communications Consulting
Tel: 1 437 992 1204
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.