Advan Wins Best Alternative Data Provider at Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Advan Award 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advan Research Corporation, the only geolocation data provider servicing the financial industry, has been awarded Best Alternative Data Provider at the IMD/IRD Awards 2020.

The awards are overseen by the Waters Technology editorial team and recognize excellence within market and reference data, and enterprise data management. Winners are selected by an independent judging panel.

Advan won the best alternative data provider category in this year’s Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards due to the breadth and depth of its dataset and its suite of analytics, developed specifically for the global investment management community. The judging panel acknowledged the firm’s rigorous approach to data integrity and confidentiality that can help hedge funds and traditional asset managers differentiate their trading strategies.

“We are delighted to win this award. For the past five years we have been focused on developing the most accurate data and analytics for the financial sector. We are very proud to be recognized for our product innovation and focus on data quality,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, CEO of Advan.

“Our efforts to deliver new sources of alpha to both fundamental and quantitative hedge funds have been recognized by Waters Technology and the marketplace as a whole. We now cover almost 2,500 companies on a T+1 basis, with point-in-time store locations, comparable store traffic, manually reviewed locations, and filtering of store hours for every location; these are high bars that no other alternative data provider has reached,” said Grigorios Reppas, Advan’s COO.

About Advan

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from thousands of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and over 2,250 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 5 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us.

For more information please contact:

Florencia Panizza
Claro Communications Consulting
[email protected]
Tel: 1 437 992 1204

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b07358b-0ad0-43f1-bfe1-8ae643ed0d0f

