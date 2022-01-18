Breaking News
Advance America: How Installment Loans Can Help Cover Expenses in the New Year

Advance America: How Installment Loans Can Help Cover Expenses in the New Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Installment loans can give borrowers fast funds to cover larger expenses, whether they need to fund a home improvement project or cover an unexpected medical bill. The borrower can then repay these loans over time in predictable monthly payments. 

An installment loan from Advance America comes with an instant approval decision, fast funding, and less strict credit score requirements. Read on to learn more about how installment loans work and how they can help borrowers cover expenses in the new year. 

How do installment loans work?

Installment loans are short-term loans that can give borrowers a lump sum of money to cover expenses. These loans can typically be paid back in fixed monthly payments, or installments, and the repayment period can last from several months to several years.

Advance America offers installment loans with a quick application process in store or online. Borrowers can apply in just a few minutes and may receive an instant approval decision. Advance America also approves borrowers with all types of credit scores, considering factors like income and employment history in the decision process. This means that borrowers with poor or fair credit can still get approved.

How borrowers can cover expenses with an installment loan

Here are some ways that borrowers can use an Advance America installment loan to cover expenses:

  • Pay a car repair or medical bill: Expenses like car repair and medical bills can come up unexpectedly. An installment loan from Advance America can allow the borrower to cover these costs right away and repay what they owe over time in manageable payments.
  • Fund a home improvement or repair project: Borrowers can use an Advance America installment loan to pay for a home improvement or repair project, like renovating a kitchen or fixing a leaky roof.
  • Cover essential expenses: Installment loans can also be a great option for those that need extra funds to cover essential expenses. Whether borrowers need to buy groceries or pay rent, Advance America can get them the funds they need quickly.

Get an Advance America installment loan today

Installment loans offer a great way for borrowers to pay for any expense, whether they need to make a home repair or pay an unexpected bill. Borrowers can apply for an Advance America installment loan online or in store in just a few minutes, and may receive an instant approval. If approved, they can receive the funds they need in their bank account the same day they apply or within 24 hours. Borrowers can visit an Advance America store location nearby or go to AdvanceAmerica.net to start the application process and start covering expenses today.

