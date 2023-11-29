Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnostic Tools Driving Advanced CT Scanner Market Growth

Rockville , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Advanced Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market is calculated at US$ 2.36 billion for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3.45 billion by 2034-end.

Growth of the market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for precise diagnostic imaging in healthcare. AI algorithms are increasingly integrated into advanced CT scanners, revolutionizing image analysis and interpretation. This trend is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and streamlining workflows, and is contributing to the evolution of precision treatment procedures.

Key Segments of Advanced Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End-User By Region Cone Beam CT Scanners

Spectral Imaging-based CT Scanners

Low-dose CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

Others Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Dual-energy CT technology is also gaining prominence, enabling improved tissue characterization and diagnostic accuracy. This technology is particularly effective in applications such as oncology and cardiovascular imaging, where enhanced imaging capabilities are paramount. Manufacturers are also incorporating green technology initiatives into advanced CT scanners, addressing concerns about environmental impact. Energy-efficient designs and eco-friendly features align with the broader industry focus on sustainability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for advanced computed tomography scanners is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach a size of US$ 3.45 billion by 2034.

Demand for advanced CT scanners in the United States is estimated at a market value of US$ 744.8 million in 2024.

Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and growing medical tourism are driving advanced CT scanner sales in Germany.

Japan is predicted to hold 49.3% share of the East Asia market.

“Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders and cancer, is a major factor driving the demand for the advanced CT scanners,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading advanced CT scanner manufacturers are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Hitachi Medical Corporation.

Several leading companies are employing strategic collaborations and partnerships to boost technological innovations, increase distribution channels, and expand market reach. Key market players are differentiating themselves through diverse product portfolios, offering a range of advanced CT scanner models. This strategy is catering to various clinical needs and enhancing their market shares.

In 2021, Royal Philips introduced the Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) 7500, utilizing a spectral detector for precision diagnostics.

Key Companies Profiled

Neusoft Corporation, Medtronic, PLANMED OY, Accuray Incorporated, Carestream Health, Koning Corporation, NeuroLogica Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xoran Technologies, LLC, Mediso Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Healthcare

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 3.45 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Sales of advanced CT scanners in the United States, Germany, and Japan are fueled by factors like the rise of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Each country’s distinct healthcare landscape and demographic patterns contribute to the growing adoption of advanced CT scanners.

In Germany, renowned for its commitment to healthcare technology excellence, the demand for cutting-edge medical imaging equipment is on the rise, driving the market for advanced computed tomography scanners. The robust healthcare infrastructure further supports the integration of advanced technologies, including CT scanners.

The United States is witnessing a surge in chronic diseases, emphasizing the need for early and precise diagnoses, leading to increased demand for advanced CT scanners. The shift toward value-based care models underscores the importance of accurate diagnostics, aligning with the goal of improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs through early detection.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global advanced CT scanner market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (cone beam CT scanners, spectral imaging-based CT scanners, low-dose CT scanners, portable CT scanners, others) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

