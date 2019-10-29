Advanced Cyber Security Center Hosts 9th Annual Conference Focused on Collaborative Defense: An Agenda for the Next Five Years

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC) , a non-profit, member-driven organization committed to ensuring members and the region are national leaders in Collaborative Defense, today announced that its ninth annual conference will take place on Thursday, November 7 from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This invitation-only event brings together a unique audience of more than 150 CISOs, legal counsel and communications leaders from member organizations, as well as leaders from the state and federal government and the regional cyber community.

“The sophistication and complexity of cyber attacks challenge even the most mature of organizations,” said John McKenna, Interim Executive Director of the ACSC. “In response, the ACSC, in partnership with the private and public sectors, has made incident planning and response and the use of simulations a central focus of its Collaborative Defense threat sharing and effective practice initiatives.”

“Our ninth annual conference is a capstone event, bringing together our members to share effective strategies for a collaborative approach to defense, “said William Guenther, ACSC Chairman and Founder. “In 2019 our trusted networks for members expanded from primarily CISOs to networks for Legal Counsel and Communications Leaders. I am pleased to welcome these new networks to the conference as we include their perspectives in setting the collaborative defense agenda for the next five years.”

ACSC 2019 ANNUAL CONFERENCE INFORMATION

EVENT: Collaborative Defense: An Agenda for the Next Five Years

9th Annual Advanced Cyber Security Conference DATE: November 7, 2019 TIME: 8:00 am to 5:30 pm LOCATION: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

600 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210

The morning sessions include a powerful lineup of speakers:

Government’s Role in Collaborative Defense — David Newman, Partner, Morrison and Foerster, will present on regulatory developments on the horizon, followed by a panel featuring the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology, Services and Security Secretary Curtis Wood, Larry Clinton, President, Internet Security Alliance and Neil Jenkins, Chief Analytic Officer, Cyber Threat Alliance, to explore what government can do to facilitate collaboration and partnership with the private sector on threat intelligence.

— David Newman, Partner, Morrison and Foerster, will present on regulatory developments on the horizon, followed by a panel featuring the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology, Services and Security Secretary Curtis Wood, Larry Clinton, President, Internet Security Alliance and Neil Jenkins, Chief Analytic Officer, Cyber Threat Alliance, to explore what government can do to facilitate collaboration and partnership with the private sector on threat intelligence. Collaborative Defense: Leveraging Collaboration Platforms — The MITRE Corporation Director of Cyber Strategy Chris Folk will moderate a panel discussion exploring collaborative platforms and lessons learned from cross-functional and cross-organizational cyber simulation exercises, featuring Scott DePasquale, President & CEO, FSARC, Greg Garcia, Executive Director for Cybersecurity, H-ISAC, and Christopher Harrington, Director, Cybersecurity Intelligence and Response Team, Dell Technologies.

— The MITRE Corporation Director of Cyber Strategy Chris Folk will moderate a panel discussion exploring collaborative platforms and lessons learned from cross-functional and cross-organizational cyber simulation exercises, featuring Scott DePasquale, President & CEO, FSARC, Greg Garcia, Executive Director for Cybersecurity, H-ISAC, and Christopher Harrington, Director, Cybersecurity Intelligence and Response Team, Dell Technologies. Collaborative Defense: Technology Game Changers — Glasswing Ventures Founder & Managing Partner Rick Grinnell will explore the latest technology platforms facilitating collaborative defense. Liberty Mutual Sr. Director of Global Cyber Risk Management Brian Riley will present on threat sharing/analysis, and incident response, and then Forrester Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli, Recorded Future CEO and Founder Christopher Ahlberg and Marc Zissman, Associate Division Head of Cybersecurity at MIT Lincoln Labs, will join an interactive panel discussion.

After the morning presentations, the conference will be closed for members only during lunch and the afternoon program. Member sessions feature two afternoon discussions:

Boards and Cybersecurity: Leadership for Effective Cyber Governance — General Counsel Steven Wright, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will address how boards of directors can best engage with and contribute to the cybersecurity effectiveness of their organizations in a roundtable featuring panelists Chris Perretta, MUFG (ret), former State Street CISO and corporate board member, Patrick McGuinness, Chief Information Risk Officer, Manulife, and Gary Evee, CEO and Founder, Evee Security.

— General Counsel Steven Wright, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will address how boards of directors can best engage with and contribute to the cybersecurity effectiveness of their organizations in a roundtable featuring panelists Chris Perretta, MUFG (ret), former State Street CISO and corporate board member, Patrick McGuinness, Chief Information Risk Officer, Manulife, and Gary Evee, CEO and Founder, Evee Security. Commonwealth Update — Stephanie Helm, Director, MassCyberCenter, will provide an update on Massachusetts’ incident response preparation, and the use of simulation exercises. Michael Brown, RADM, USN (Ret.), and President, Spinnaker Security, and Adeel Saeed, SVP and CISO, State Street will then report on the ACSC’s 2019 Cyber Simulation program and upcoming Collaborative Defense program.

The afternoon program transitions to working sessions, breaking into separate tracks:

Security Executives : ACSC Member CISOs only discussing Incident Planning, Simulations and Collaborative Platforms.

: ACSC Member CISOs only discussing Incident Planning, Simulations and Collaborative Platforms. Legal Counsels : Foley, Hoag, LLP will lead a legal session on The State and Federal Policy Agenda.

: Foley, Hoag, LLP will lead a legal session on The State and Federal Policy Agenda. Communications Executives : Explore Incident Planning and Response case studies and priorities for 2020.

: Explore Incident Planning and Response case studies and priorities for 2020. Technology Solutions: Tracking the tech landscape, Innovative Solutions for Large Organizations reviews the impact of legislative and regulatory developments.

Media interested in attending the morning sessions should contact the ACSC. Lunch and afternoon sessions are closed for members only.

About the Advanced Cyber Security Center

The Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC) is the region’s only non-profit, member-driven organization committed to strengthening member cybersecurity defenses and preparing the region’s response to large scale cyber threats. The ACSC was established in 2012, as a 501(c)3 organization and was the model for Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAOs) when Presidential Executive Order 13691 was implemented in 2015. Currently the ACSC has 27 members representing the financial services, healthcare, technology and utilities industries, along with leading universities and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.