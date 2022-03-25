Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann Assumes Presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann Assumes Presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Dr. Mark Kaufmann

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann Assumes Presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann Assumes Presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery announces that today, board-certified dermatologist Mark Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, begins his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) at the conclusion of the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting in Boston.

As AAD President, Dr. Kaufmann will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 20,500 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

“The need and demand for quality dermatologic care continues to grow, and the way in which it is delivered will continue to evolve,” said Dr. Kaufmann. “I look forward to leading the AAD as it continues to advocate for and educate members on innovative ways to provide quality dermatologic care to their patients.”

Dr. Kaufmann joined Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Chief Medical Officer in September 2020. In this role, he leads the organization’s physicians and clinical operations and ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care.

“Dr. Kaufmann’s role as AAD President is a strong endorsement of his experience, knowledge, and perspective of dermatology,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. “We value his leadership and look forward to his lasting impact within our specialty.”

Dr. Kaufmann earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York and completed his dermatology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. He is a clinical associate professor of the Department of Dermatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Kaufmann previously served the Academy as a member of the Board of Directors and currently serves as an advisor to the Academy’s delegation to the American Medical Association (AMA) Relative Value Scale Update Committee.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
With more than 150 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology practices. Founded in 1989, it is committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. It also offers a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. It is on the leading edge of clinical research, and its dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

Media Contacts
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Mary Critchett
Director of Communications and Engagement
Mary.Critchett@adcsclinics.com 
689-231-1761

Uproar PR for Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Rachel Gunia
rgunia@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f983aa1-815c-4acc-847a-a650c65768b6

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.