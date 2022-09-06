Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Sale of Marshall Mine, LLC to Caddo Creek Resources Company, L.L.C.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Sale of Marshall Mine, LLC to Caddo Creek Resources Company, L.L.C.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Elimination of asset retirement obligation strengthens the Company’s balance sheet and provides operational focus

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the “Company” or “ADES”), a leader in emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation, industrial and municipal water purification markets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Marshall Mine LLC, the entity that owns the former lignite mine currently being reclaimed located in Marshall, Texas (“Marshall Mine”), to Caddo Creek Resources Company, L.L.C. (“Caddo Creek”) (the “Transaction”). The Company had previously taken over the Marshall Mine upon entering into its activated carbon supply agreement with Norit Activated Carbon.

The Company does not expect any cash proceeds from the Transaction and will pay out a purchase price of $2.4 million from cash balances that are currently restricted. As a result of the Transaction, Caddo Creek will assume Marshall Mine’s assets as well as the asset retirement obligation related to the mine of $4.8 million. Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company expects to record a gain of approximately $2.4 million. Additionally, the elimination of the asset retirement obligation is expected to result in the release of a portion of the Company’s restricted cash balance when the Transaction closes which is expected to occur in the first half of 2023. The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions including obtaining applicable regulatory approvals.

“Although the reclamation work performed at the Marshall Mine has gone extremely well and is under budget, this sale allows us to continue to de-risk our balance sheet and to focus on growing our consumables revenues,” said Greg Marken, CEO of ADES. “The removal of the surety bond associated with the Marshall Mine and the expected release of restricted cash associated with the bond, will further enable us to continue to improve operations at our Red River plant and focus on our recently announced merger with Arq Limited.”

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon (“PAC”) and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts, including statements concerning optimizing cash flows and maximizing shareholder value, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.