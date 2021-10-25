Breaking News
Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 10th

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the “Company” or “ADES”) today announced the Company expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES’s website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3168160. A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon (“PAC”) and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.  

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com

