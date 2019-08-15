Breaking News
Home / Top News / Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Series™ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets

Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Series™ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

The cross-sectional image of a protected fan-in device.

Recently built at Deca Technologies’ Philippines location.

Recently built at Deca Technologies’ Philippines location.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deca Technologies, a wafer-level electronic interconnect solutions provider to the semiconductor industry, today announced that Industry researchers Yole and TechInsights have independently confirmed that M-Series™ fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology created by Deca Technologies has been adopted by Qualcomm for power management integrated circuit (PMIC) devices in Samsung’s flagship S10 handset, along with the Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 handsets.

https://www.i-micronews.com/new-commercialization-of-deca-technologies-fan-out-technology/

https://techinsights.com/products/qualcomm-pm8150-advanced-packaging-essentials

A remarkable development within the initial application is the use of M-Series fan-out technology to create a “protected fan-in WLCSP” where all the solder balls remain within the silicon area. Deca’s patented M-Series structure and methods are used to encapsulate the active semiconductor side and four surrounding vertical sidewalls of the device. Additionally, Deca’s patented Adaptive Patterning™ technology is used in the design and manufacturing processes.

Utilization of Deca’s M-Series processes to encapsulate and protect the device allows both integrated circuit (IC) producers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to approach zero defects related to silicon cracking or chipping.

Sidewall chipping of conventional fan-in wafer-level chip-scale packages (WLCSPs) remains a key quality concern for cell phone OEMs and IC companies throughout the supply chain. Chipping or cracking defects can arise during device singulation, in shipping or in the board mounting process due to the exposed silicon. Adopting M-Series FOWLP mitigates this problem.

“A growing community of semiconductor customers and end electronic product OEMs is taking notice of the benefits that M-Series can provide. Outstanding board level reliability performance coupled with extreme miniaturization vs. competing alternatives is the starting point,” said Garry Pycroft, VP Sales & Marketing at Deca Technologies. “The fully protected nature not only drives elimination of silicon cracking and chipping, it also provides benefit for light-sensitive devices, blocking over 10X the ambient light compared with conventional fan-in WLCSP. Radio frequency device users also see improved electrical performance capabilities with the unique dielectric structure between the active device and redistribution layers.”

A cross-sectional image of a protected fan-in device recently built at Deca Technologies’ Philippines location is shown to the right.

With noted success in the low-density fan-out market, Deca is working to scale its M-Series and Adaptive Patterning™ technologies to support the anticipated strong growth of chiplets and heterogeneous integration. In the near future, Deca’s unique approach will allow scaling in both directions simultaneously: scaling up from 300mm round to 600mm square manufacturing format while also scaling down from 8µm line and space (l/s) to below 2µm l/s.

For more information on M-Series, please visit:
http://www.decatechnologies.com/deca-technologies-transforming-electronic-interconnect/19530-2/

About Deca Technologies

Founded in 2009, Deca Technologies is an electronic interconnect solutions provider offering advanced interconnect foundry services to the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona with high-volume manufacturing in Asia, Deca Technologies is a privately held company with leading investors including Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), Qualcomm Ventures (NASDAQ: QCOM) and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR). Deca’s mission is to deliver an exceptional customer experience through its proprietary and transformative electronic interconnect technology. Integrating its solar and semiconductor background, Deca leverages unique equipment, processes and operational methods to break down traditional barriers in the continued adoption and growth of next-generation wafer-level electronic interconnect. For more information, please visit www.decatechnologies.com.

Company Contact:
Garry Pycroft
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Deca Technologies
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Paige Hoffman
Media Relations, Deca Technologies
Kiterocket
(701) 373-5093
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/676145f5-29eb-4f37-a4de-5b6be8828682

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.