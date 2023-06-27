Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Growth Boost by The High procurement of electronic devices and vehicles

New York, US, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Information by Material, Component, End-Use, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Could thrive at a rate of 26% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 112 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Overview

The Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions. These batteries utilize lithium ions to store and release energy, making them a popular choice for various applications. With their high energy density, longer lifespan, and lightweight design, advanced lithium-ion batteries are revolutionizing industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, renewable energy storage, and grid energy management.

Advanced lithium-ion batteries find diverse applications across industries. They power electric vehicles, providing longer ranges and faster charging capabilities. These batteries are also extensively used in portable consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, offering improved performance and longer battery life. Furthermore, advanced lithium-ion batteries are crucial for storing renewable energy generated from sources like solar and wind power, ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply. They are also employed in grid energy management systems, helping to balance electricity demand and supply.

Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries industry include

SiNode Systems

Broadbit Batteries

Unienergy Technology

NGK

24M

Johnson Battery Technology

Nano Nouvelle

US Army Research Lab

Voltaiq

PARC

Energous

Among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10123



Recent Development

According to General Motors Company in the US, the projected cost reduction for a single cell is anticipated to reach USD 100 per kWh by 2021. This decline in cost can be attributed to significant technological advancements and market investments, including large-scale manufacturing, decreasing component prices, and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance battery capacity. These factors play a crucial role in driving down the overall price of lithium-ion batteries, making them more accessible for a wide range of applications. However, despite these advancements, the price of lithium-ion batteries remains a hurdle that companies must address and overcome.

Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global shift toward sustainable transportation has boosted the demand for electric vehicles, driving the need for advanced lithium-ion batteries with higher energy density and faster charging capabilities. The rising adoption of renewable energy sources necessitates efficient energy storage solutions. Advanced lithium-ion batteries play a vital role in storing and delivering renewable energy, enabling a stable and reliable power supply. The ubiquitous use of smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices has created a surge in demand for high-performance batteries. Advanced lithium-ion batteries provide longer battery life and faster charging, meeting the needs of consumers.

Market Restraints:

The Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries market faces certain restraints. The high cost of manufacturing these batteries poses a significant challenge, limiting their widespread adoption. Additionally, concerns regarding battery safety, especially during disposal and recycling, require comprehensive solutions to ensure environmental sustainability. Addressing these restraints will be crucial for the market’s sustainable growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 112 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 26% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Component, End-Use Key Market Opportunities The sharp decline in battery prices and improvements in battery density are growth opportunities Key Market Drivers The High procurement of electronic devices and vehicles.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-lithium-ion-batteries-market-10123



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries market, causing supply chain disruptions and affecting manufacturing operations. However, as remote work and sustainable transportation gained importance, the market witnessed a rebound. The pandemic highlighted the significance of energy storage systems, leading to increased investments and accelerated innovation in the field. Post-COVID, the market is expected to witness steady growth as the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage continues to rise.

Market Segmentation

By Material

By Material, the segment includes Anode Materials and Cathode Materials.

By Component

By Component, the segment includes Separators, Current Collectors, Binders, Solvents, and Solid-State Electrolytes.

By End-Use

By End-Use, the segment includes Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/10123



Regional Insights

North America is a leading region in the Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries market. The region’s strong focus on electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions has fueled the demand for advanced lithium-ion batteries. The presence of major automobile manufacturers and government initiatives promoting clean transportation further contribute to the market’s growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries market. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are major players in battery manufacturing and have made substantial investments in electric vehicle infrastructure. The rising adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with government support and favorable policies, has created a robust market for advanced lithium-ion batteries in this region.



Buy Now Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10123

Europe is also a key market for advanced lithium-ion batteries. The region has stringent emission regulations and a strong emphasis on sustainable energy solutions. European countries are actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and investing in renewable energy projects, driving the demand for advanced lithium-ion batteries. The presence of leading automobile manufacturers and advancements in battery technologies further contribute to the market’s growth in Europe.

Related Reports:

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report Information By Chemistry, Source And Region – Market Forecast Till 2030

Battery Management System Market Research Report Information by Battery Type, Topology, Application And Region – Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com