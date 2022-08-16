Advanced Management Strategies Group (AMSG) Ranks No. 2551 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

59th in Government Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Inc. revealed that Advanced Management Strategies Group (AMSG) is No. 2551 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“AMSG is honored to be recognized on this exclusive list as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies,” stated Jim O’Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer, of AMSG. “Our growth is a testament to the true partnerships we have built with our customers, partners, and team members.

From its founding in 2008, as a Management and Technology consulting firm, AMSG has always been, at its core, a team of people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves – whether at work, or in our communities. We are people of Character who begin and end each day with a common purpose – to deliver value to our federal government and, ultimately, the American people, through innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. Whether supporting the Army with Knowledge Management solutions leveraging the power of Microsoft SharePoint, the Defense Health Agency with new and innovative approaches to streamlining acquisition processes based on ISO 9001:2015 standards, launching fifteen simultaneous Integrated Product Teams (IPTs) to support the overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) enterprise training initiatives at the Federal Government’s second largest agency with over 500,000 employees, or assisting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the resettlement of thousands of vulnerable Afghan refugees, AMSG supports our people so they can support the Federal Government’s Mission.

Being selected to the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies is an honor that is shared across all of AMSG from Washington, DC to San Diego, California, and our numerous locations in between.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business with substantial relevant Program/Project Management, Knowledge Management, Acquisition Management, Capability Development, Business Process Improvement, and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships.

CONTACT:

Chrissie Constable, Marketing Director

Dumfries, VA

571.931.0435

cconstable@amsgcorp.net