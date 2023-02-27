Rising Cases of Surgical Site Infections, And Increasing Rates of Hospitalizations Will Propel the Overall Market for Advanced Wound Dressing

New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Advanced Wound Dressing Market was worth about US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 3.4% over the forecast period (2023-2033). Advanced Wound Dressing Market is expected to reach a revenue of approximately US$ 8.8 Billion by the end of 2033.

Current research is focused on developing advanced therapeutic dressings that actively participate in wound healing to treat chronic wounds quickly and effectively. Due to the tremendous financial load present globally, there is a demand for novel approaches to achieving rapid wound healing.

An ageing population, rising rates of obesity and type II diabetes, and the need for more efficient but still affordable dressings are just a few of the issues facing wound healing, which is a global medical concern. In order to achieve tissue regeneration, wound healing is a complex process requiring a number of interconnected biological and molecular activities.

Advanced dressings are developed to have biological activity, either on their own or by the release of bioactive ingredients (drugs) integrated inside the dressing, in contrast to conventional dressings like gauze and cotton wool, which play no important role in the wound healing process. The pharmaceuticals that have been integrated may actively contribute to the healing of wounds directly as either cleansing or debriding agents for eliminating necrotic tissue or indirectly as antibacterial drugs that prevent or treat infection or growth agents that promote tissue regeneration.

A system that delivers medications to a wound site in a regulated manner can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic results in the care of chronic wounds, where patients generally undergo prolonged treatments and frequent dressing changes, propelling the overall growth of the advanced wound dressing market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Foam dressings held around 27.2% market share by product in 2022.

market share by product in 2022. Chronic ulcers, by indication held around 64.2% of the global advanced wound dressing market in 2022.

of the global advanced wound dressing market in 2022. By distribution channel, the institutional sales segment held a market share of around 74.2% in 2022.

Around 41.5% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2022.

“Rising Cases of Injury Globally, Increasing Geriatric Population Group, and Advancements in Wound Therapy and Infection Prevention will Provide Novel Avenues in Innovative Wound Care Technologies,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Ethicon Inc. (Sub. of Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast A/S

3M Co

BSN medical GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries Inc.

The market’s key players are focusing on product innovation and product availability in various size dimensions. Manufacturers are also encouraging market penetration through alternative sales channels. At the institutional level, key stakeholders conduct research and development activities in order to ensure continuous product evolution.

In 2017, Essity AB launched JOBST Relax, a custom-knit compression garment for the management of lymphedema.

On 2nd November 2017, Mӧlnlycke launched Mepilex Border Flex at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall meeting.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the advanced wound dressing market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033.

The research study is based on

the product – Hydrogels Dressings, Semi-Permeable Films Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Collagen Dressing, Contact Layer, Super Absorbent Dressings, Hydrofibres

– Hydrogels Dressings, Semi-Permeable Films Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Collagen Dressing, Contact Layer, Super Absorbent Dressings, Hydrofibres Indication – Chronic Ulcers, Non-Healing Surgical Wounds

– Chronic Ulcers, Non-Healing Surgical Wounds Distribution Channel – Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long Term Care Centers), Retail Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales)

Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long Term Care Centers), Retail Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales) Region -North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

