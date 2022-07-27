Breaking News
Advancements in Logistics Industry and Technological Evolution to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Asset Tags Market in the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Companies Profiled in global Asset Tags Market are Custom Labels, Alpha Signs, Brother International Corporation, Premier Holotech, Labels China, AB&R & Others

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global asset tags market anticipated a market value of US$ 1765.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% accumulating a market value of US$ 2931.2 Million in the forecast period 2022-2032.

The asset tags are widely used as a barcode or serial number that helps in keeping track of the movements of the asset or the product. Technological advancements have led to a never-ending demand for various products that may be required to be transported over long distances or across continents.

Owing to the increase in the logistics industry and the emergence of simpler and easier methods of adding tags due to technological advancements have led to the growth of the market. The market for asset tags registered a CAGR of 3.3% in the historical period 2016-2021.

Key Takeaways

  • Asset tags help the end user have all the updated information regarding the location of the asset or product and prevent any property crime. Backed by such features, the asset tags market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
  • Asset tags come with good efficiency, an increased sense of security and assurance of better customer service. Attributed to such properties, asset tags are widely used to label many products worldwide. Hence, increasing sales in the asset tags market across the globe.
  • Asset tags are also used to identify, maintain, and repair fixed assets, such as road signs, buildings, tunnels, or any system attached to a building.
  • The global asset tags market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period as an efficient, convenient, and secure means of protecting and tracking an asset.
  • Steady growth has been experienced by the asset tags market in the past couple of decades. The global asset tags market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand to identify and keep track of the products.
  • The introduction of asset tags has eliminated the tiring need to stand in long queues for the product identification process to complete in the retail stores. Modern techniques have made it easy and now the products can be scanned with lasers to identify the products quickly, which increases the convenience of the consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Custom Labels, Alpha Signs, Brother International Corporation, Premier Holotech, Labels China, AB&R are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players in the asset tags market are focusing on integrating advanced technologies in tags to track products easily. Customer convenience and comfort is the prime objective of the leading players in the asset tags market.

More Insights into the Asset Tags Market

North America region is anticipated to dominate the asset tags market accounting to possess a 23% market share for asset tags in the forecast period 2022-2032, owing to a larger consumer base, combined with a higher number of retail stores than any other region in the world.

North America is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the asset tags market due to the strong presence of the logistics industry. 5G networks are prospering along with the penetration of e-commerce sales is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Witnessing accelerated technological advancements in Europe has propelled the growth of asset tags. The wide integration of artificial intelligence, cloud services and the Internet of Things has made asset tags implementation easier and more convenient.

The automotive industry present in Germany is largely contributing to the growth of the asset tags market in Europe. The use of asset tags is increasing in end-user industries present in Spain. Therefore, it is bolstering the demand for asset tags.

A rapid shift to a fast-paced lifestyle ignited by meteoric growth in urbanization all over the world has led every consumer to carry out every task in the minimum possible time frame. Resulting in bolstering the asset tags market.

A significant rise in globalization and E-retail platforms that ensures convenience in purchasing goods from the comfort of your home is creating a need to track the movement of the product through the distribution channel. Resulting in excelling in the asset tags market.

Key Segments Profiled in the Asset Tags Industry Survey

Raw Materials:

  • Metal Asset Tags
  • For flat surfaces
  • For curved surfaces
  • Plastic Asset Tags

Label Type:

  • Barcode
  • Number

Size:

  • 0.75″ x 1.5″
  • 0.75″ x 2″
  • 1.25″ x 2″
  • 0.5″ x 1.25″
  • 0.5″ x 1.75″
  • 0.625″ x 1.75″
  • Others

End Use:

  • Property ID tags
  • School barcodes
  • Hospitals
  • Churches
  • Anti-theft labels
  • Others

Region:

  • North America
  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

    1.1. Global Market Outlook

    1.2. Demand-side Trends

    1.3. Supply-side Trends

    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

    3.1. Market Dynamics

        3.1.1. Drivers

        3.1.2. Restraints

        3.1.3. Opportunity

        3.1.4. Trends

    3.2. Scenario Forecast

        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

        3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

        3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

To Continue TOC…

