Fremont, California, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omicsveu has achieved a milestone with its NanoVIP instrument – a slide-based automated staining system – fully automating the Opal manual staining protocol from Akoya Biosciences. Using manufacturers supplied protocols and reagents, NanoVIP reduced the processing time of Opal’s protocol from over 48 hours to under 12 hours and hands-on time from around 14 hours to less than 1 hour. In addition, automated protocol reduces reagent consumption by 80%. Further NanoVIP plug & play system doesn’t require highly skilled operators to get optimum results. These substantial time and cost (material and labor) savings empower researchers to expedite their research projects, accelerate discoveries, and optimize laboratory workflows.

“Omicsveu is committed to advancing scientific research to improve cancer survival rates and patients leading normal life,” said Dr. Krishan Kalra, CEO of Omicsveu. “By automating manual Opal protocol with NanoVIP, researchers achieve consistent results while saving time and reducing costs. This innovation sets a new benchmark in the spatial multiomics field.”

Omicsveu is a special-purpose spinoff of BioGenex that focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing advanced plug & play auto-staining systems. Our goal is to accelerate the field of precision medicine by providing innovative technologies that are affordable and accessible, ultimately leading to improved disease outcomes. Our systems incorporate automation, ready-to-use reagents, and optimized protocols, generating reliable, consistent, and reproducible results that are easy to achieve. For more information, please visit our website at www.omicsveu.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

