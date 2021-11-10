Breaking News
Advancial Ranked 8th Medium-Sized Company for 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

Advancial Federal Credit Union landed on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas list for the eleventh consecutive year in 2021, ranking 8th in the medium-sized company category. This makes Advancial a most recognized company for the award for the most continuous inclusion on the list.

Representatives from Advancial Accept the 2021 Best Places to Work for in Texas Award at the 2021 Gala in Austin, Texas

From left to right: Aaron Cox, SVP – Texas Association of Business (TAB), Charlotte Leo, AVP – Business Relations – Advancial, Christina Perez, Business Development Manager – Advancial, Hannah Paxton, Trainer – Advancial, Lacey Maynor, Community Development Manager – Advancial, Jennifer Bell, Business Development Manager – Advancial, Glenn Hamer, President and CEO – Texas Association of Business (TAB)

Dallas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advancial Federal Credit Union ranked 8th in the Medium-Sized Companies category the 2021 Best Places to Work for in Texas. This marks the eleventh consecutive time for the company to land on the list, making Advancial a most recognized company for the award and to receive the most continuous inclusion on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas list. The Best Companies to Work for in Texas awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group.

“Making the Best Companies list reinforces our employee-centric philosophy,” said Olivia Thurmond, Advancial’s Vice President of Human Resources. “Landing on the list for 11 years in a row is so encouraging for us because it shows that our efforts are resonating throughout our organization,” said Thurmond.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part, worth approximately 25% of the evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. The remaining 75% of the evaluation consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Advancial’s President and CEO, Brent Sheffield, was just as excited. “Not only did we make the Best Companies list again, we made the top 10!” he said. “Every one of our employees is a part of making Advancial a great place to work, so this honor really belongs to each of us.”

With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 100,000 members worldwide and has assets of approximately $2 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.

