Advancing Digital Technology to Be Driving Force behind Demand Growth for Managed Switches, States Fact.MR

Future-Ready Machines and Plants & Devices Interconnected With Networks Will Generate a Plethora of Opportunities for Market Players

Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United States, Rockville MD: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global managed switches market is estimated at US$ 17.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Managed switches are network switches that interconnect nodes and transfer data at Ethernet standard rates. They function as a central hub between printers, computers, storage arrays, and scanners, and connect them to the Local Area Network (LAN). The benefit of using a managed switch over a router is that it allows connecting more than one device over the LAN by making more than one switch port available. Managed network switches enable efficient methods of sharing information and allocating resources, thereby enhancing overall productivity and increasing business revenue.

Technological intervention and new smart device development are progressing at a fast pace, parallelly driving demand for managed switches. A factor that has significant importance in the increasing demand for managed switches is their advanced security and manageability.

What Do Managed Switch Manufacturers Need to Watch Out For?

“Lack of Trained Professionals and High Costs Involved in Maintaining & Updating Managed Switches”

Lack of trained professionals to assist in implementing managed switches is restraining the growth of this market. Also, due to the costs involved in maintaining and updating the entire network resources, business organizations are reluctant in deploying managed switches

Even though no electronic device can be 100% efficient, maximizing the output and performance is important, and remains a challenging task, to which, managed Ethernet switches are no exception. Complexity in the designing process continues to be one of the major challenges.

Even when gigabit-managed switch ports are not actively operational, they consume a certain amount of power, which leads to additional operational costs. High costs associated with the complexity in design and high energy consumption of managed switches may undermine market potential.

Key Segments Covered in Managed Switches Industry Survey

Managed Switches Market by Number of Ports : Less than 8 Ports 8-16 Ports 16-24 Ports 24-48 Ports Above 48 Ports

Managed Switches Market by Switch Speed : less 500 Mbps 500mbps – 1 Gbps 1-10 Gbps 10-50 Gbps Above 10 Gbps

Managed Switches Market by Layer Type : Layer 2 Layer 3



Managed Switches Market by Switches Type : Stackable Managed Switches Standalone Managed Switches



Managed Switches Market by Device Type : PoE Non-PoE



Managed Switches Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales

Company-based Websites e-commerce Platforms Offline Sales Specialty Stores Electronics Device Stores Others



Market Development

Manufacturers of managed switches are aiming to expand their existing product portfolios and further increase their business revenues. Some of the prominent market players are coming up with new products to cater to the growing demand for the efficient management of networking operations.

New product updates are expected to stimulate manufacturers to improve and innovate product designs, thus increasing market competitiveness. New entrants in the global market are being encouraged by lucrative prospects along with favorable legislation.

Leading manufacturers are using cutting-edge technology to set their products apart from the competition and strengthen their position in the global market. Nearly 2/3 of the market is captured by leading players, which is potential barrier for new entrants to mark their position in the market. Moreover, the highly competitive environment in the market makes it difficult for new entrants to grow organically.

Key players in Managed Switches Market

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Arista

Beckhoff Automation

NETGEAR, Inc.

Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies

D-Link Corporation

Key Takeaways from Managed Switches Market Study

The North America managed switches market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.7 billion by 2032.

The global managed switches market registered 4.6% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under number of ports, 16-24 port managed switches dominate the market and are valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2022.

PoE device type dominated the market with 63% market share in 2021.

Together, the electric & electronics and IT & telecommunication end-use industries are likely to represent 41.4% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for managed switches is expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.1% and 5.4%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Latin America.

