Demand for fanfold is likely to rise as it offers customizable and tailor-made packaging solutions to meet a variety of packaging requirements. The demand for fanfold is high as leading FMCG firms to focus on sustainable packaging.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fanfold market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 41.58 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at an average CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. Likely to reach an estimated US$ 29.48 Bn in 2022, the target market is driven by packaging demands in the retail sector. The escalation in online shopping further aids the growth of the fanfold market during the forecast period.

The upsurge in online shoppers, a thriving e-commerce industry has resulted in an increase in the use of various types of packaging. This has led to a surge in the demand for fanfold packaging. The past decades have witnessed the emergence of various packaging solutions to pack different kinds of products. Fanfold delivers customizable and tailor-made packaging solutions to meet a diverse range of packaging needs. Consequently, the sales of fanfold are expected to increase over the projected period.

In addition, the consumer goods sector significantly contributes to the escalating demand for fanfold packaging. During the forecast period, it is expected that the FMCG industry will be a major growth driver of the target market. More and more businesses in the FMCG industry are focusing on sustainability and thus employing sustainable packaging solutions. Again, the shipping of electrical goods due to expanding e-commerce sector will bolster the growth of the fanfold market.

Fanfold helps in simplifying the packing process and enhances corporate productivity. Additionally, fanfold also assists in the branding and promotion of producers as well as consumers. All of these will likely have a positive impact on the target market.

Though a shortage of raw materials may hamper the overall market growth, expanding e-commerce and the constant development of digital printing technologies will make a substantial contribution to the growth of the fanfold market. Other factors like growing consumer demand for safe, secure, and reliable packaging solutions will propel the target market towards growth during the forecast period.

“Rising sustainability drives along with the expanding e-commerce sector will supplement the global growth of the fanfold market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for safe and secure packaging solutions will stimulate market prospects.

Lack of raw materials may hamper the fanfold market growth during the forecast period.

The fanfold market in the United States will likely be the largest market for the product.

Expanding e-commerce sector will propel the target market in India and China.

Large scale manufacture of industrial goods will drive the fanfold market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Box on Demand, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Menasha Packaging Company, Papierfabrik Palm, Braepac Packaging, Independent Corrugator, Rondo Ganahl, and RIBBLE PACKAGING LTD., among others are some of the major players in the fanfold market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies to cater to the growing consumer demands. These enterprises employ strategic acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Fanfold Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global fanfold market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of wall type, width, end use, and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the fanfold market is segmented into widths ranging from 200 mm to 2400 mm and wall types such as single flutes like B, C, and E, as well as double wall flutes like BC, EB, EC, and ED. The different flute types provide varying levels of strength to fanfold which further augments the global sales of the market.

Based on region, the fanfold market in the United States is anticipated to lead in the global space. The target market in this country will be the largest market owing to the deep penetration of e-commerce. The increasing demand for industrial goods also contributes significantly to the growth of the fanfold market in the United States during the forecast period. Apart from the United States, countries like China, India, Germany, France, and Italy will offer lucrative opportunities to the fanfold market during the forecast period.

