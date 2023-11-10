Distinction was awarded to honor gender diversity of Advantage’s board of directors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced that it has been named a “Corporate Champion” by the Women’s Forum of New York. The recognition is given to publicly traded companies with a board of directors that is composed of at least 40% women. This year, the group is honoring 233 S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies for reaching or surpassing that threshold.

“At Advantage, ensuring we have diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences is at the heart of the company’s culture, and is a critical factor in our company’s success,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. “Our commitment to diversity in the boardroom is just one facet of our mission to advance all women in business. We’re proud that nearly two-thirds of Advantage’s workforce are women, and we are a better business because of it.”

The Women’s Forum of New York’s Corporate Board Initiative is focused on accelerating the advancement of women on boards across all industries and on striving to achieve gender balance on corporate boards by 2025. To achieve this goal, the Women’s Forum is driving change from the top by convening and honoring CEOs and board leadership and acknowledging their pivotal role in prioritizing gender parity as a business imperative.

“We are enormously proud of the work we have done to accelerate and celebrate female board representation since launching the Breakfast of Corporate Champions (BCC) over a decade ago,” says Janice Reals Ellig, BCC Chair and Founder and CEO of Ellig Group. “We know more needs to be done and will continue our strong focus as we look forward to growing the number of S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies achieving gender balance.”

Members of Advantage Solutions’ board include Virginie Costa, group chief financial officer at Wella Company; Tiffany Han, director at CVC Capital Partners; Jodie Macedonio, chief financial officer of Meati; Robin Manherz, executive vice president and chief operating officer of SAP SE; and Deborah Poole, a C-suite leader in the consumer goods, consumer technology and e-commerce sectors.

