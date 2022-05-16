Advantest Launches Compact Test Station for V93000 Platform, Enabling 4X Capacity Increase in IC Engineering Labs

New EXA Scale EX Supports Seamless Transition of Test Content from Lab to Fab and Lowers Facility Costs

TOKYO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is continuing to increase the value of its V93000 platform in engineering environments with the introduction of its EXA Scale EX test station, designed for structural and functional test bring up, debugging and characterization of complex digital devices. The highly compact and cost-efficient EXA Scale EX provides an optimized solution for boosting the capacity of engineering labs while also being fully compatible with high-volume manufacturing, making it easy for engineers to integrate newly developed test content into production-worthy test programs.

With advanced digital ICs becoming more complex and facing increasing market demand, semiconductor manufacturers’ engineering capabilities must be extended while maintaining compatibility with high-volume production.

The EXA Scale EX is well suited for use by high-volume chip makers as well as startup companies and design houses. The three-slot test head presents the most economical means of setting up a heavily concentrated engineering lab that includes a minimal footprint, low power consumption and a highly automated engineering test cell with integrated temperature control. When the new test head is paired with Advantest’s M4171 handler, a lab’s testing capacity can be quadrupled, without augmenting the existing floor space. In addition, mounting cameras on the handler can allow engineers to monitor the test cell’s operation while working remotely.

The EXA Scale EX facilitates the quick and easy transfer of test content between engineering and manufacturing because both environments can use identical instruments and software, including a V93000-compatible DUT board, digital channel cards, device power supplies and the SmarTest 8 tester software. The resulting benefits include faster bring up and pattern validation of digital devices, which speed up the pace of new product introductions.

“By extending the value of our V93000 platform in the lab, providing a complete engineering test cell for digital ICs and enabling a seamless transition of test programs from device development to volume production, Advantest is providing solutions that bring the utmost value to our customers,” said Advantest’s General Manager and EVP, Jürgen Serrer.

A large number of EXA Scale EX test stations have been successfully delivered to a pilot customer. Advantest is currently accepting new orders for the product.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

