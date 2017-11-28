Advantest Launches Innovative Automated IC Handler with Thermal Control for Use in Semiconductor Engineering Labs

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) has developed the M4171 handler to meet the mobile electronics market’s needs for cost-efficient thermal control testing of ICs with high power dissipation during device characterization and pre-production bring up. This portable, single-site handler automates device loading and unloading, thermal conditioning and binning in engineering labs, where most testing today involves manual device handling. It also features an active thermal control (ATC) capability typically available only on larger footprint, more costly production-volume handlers.

The M4171 can be used to remotely conduct device handling and thermal control from anywhere around the world through a network connection. In addition to requiring fewer operators and lowering labor costs, this handler maximizes system utilization among working groups in different locations.

The combination of automated device handling, wide-temperature ATC capabilities from -45° C to 125° C and remote operation make the M4171 unique. It can run multi-mode test processes (Single Insertion Multiple Temperature), automated testing, automatic ID testing, output tray re-testing and manual testing, both pre-defined and user defined.

The Tri Temp Technology on the M4171 enables the users to operate over a broad range of temperatures which greatly increases any lab’s efficiency. The system uses direct device-surface contact, which enables quick temperature switching for fast ramp up and ramp down and improves cycle temperature testing by over 40 percent compared to manual thermal-control solutions.

The M4171 handler is compatible with the V93000 and T2000 platforms as well as other testers. Other features include a 2D code reader, a device rotator and a high contact force option. Operation is simple with an intuitive, easy-to-use GUI that includes pre-defined functions.

“By bringing cost-efficient automated testing into the lab and enabling our customers to get higher utilization from their installed base, we are providing substantial productivity advantages,” said Toshio Goto, executive officer and manager of the Device Handling business unit at Advantest. “As our first single-site ATC handler, the M4171 is opening new market opportunities for us in device characterization within labs and benchtop environments.”

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

[email protected]