Advantest Named Preferred Supplier by Elmos Semiconductor

T2000 Platform Selected as Test Solution for Elmos’ Next-Generation ICs Used in Automotive Applications

Advantest T2000 Test System

Elmos Semiconductor has named Advantest a preferred supplier for its T2000 test platform.

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has been named preferred supplier for its T2000 test platform by German chipmaker Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturer in the automotive industry. The scalable T2000 platform provides a reliable test solution for electronic devices used throughout automotive and industrial applications, including next-generation electronic vehicles.

“With this agreement, we strengthen our partnership and continue to grow our market share in the evolving automotive segment,” said Michael Stichlmair, managing director at Advantest Europe GmbH.

Advantest’s new supplier status means that its T2000 platform has become the preferred test solution for Elmos’ highly innovative automotive ICs. T2000 systems are already installed and in production at Elmos’ facilities.

“We highly value Advantest as a total test solutions provider for our end-to-end needs, from engineering through volume production,” said Guido Meyer, chief operating officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE. “They have demonstrated their partnership commitment over the years by providing us with leading-edge equipment as well as excellent service and dedicated team support.”

After extensive evaluation, Elmos selected the T2000 based on its ability to cost-efficiently handle the growing variety of next-generation automotive semiconductors in its portfolio. High-density, multifunctional instruments allow the system to perform both wafer-level and final testing. In addition, the tester’s high productivity and engineering efficiency has been shown to achieve the fastest time to market for a wide range of devices.

A proven tool for reducing development times for new IC designs, the flexible T2000 test platform has a modular architecture that helps users to adapt quickly to shifting market needs. For automotive device testing based on the integrated power solution (IPS), the enhanced MMXHE (multifunction mixed high voltage) and MFHPE (multifunction floating high power) modules enable massively parallel, high-performance testing by leveraging Advantest’s innovative multifunctional pin design, which allows unprecedented flexibility in assigning test resources to any pin.

For more information on the T2000 platform, visit https://www.advantest.com/products/ic-test-systems/t2000.

About Elmos Semiconductor SE
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Its components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With its solutions, Elmos is already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive human-machine interfaces (HMI). For more information, visit www.elmos.com.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0693f8ce-578e-4d10-96e1-a00352f36c64

