Premier User Test Conference to Feature More than 80 Technical Presentations, Partner’s Expo, Keynotes, Workshop Day and More

TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has begun accepting registration from semiconductor test professionals around the world to participate in its VOICE 2023 Developer Conference, held on May 9-10, in Santa Clara, California. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” this year’s conference welcomes the international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, as well as its system-level test solutions, handlers, test cell and cloud solutions.

The VOICE 2023 program features extensive opportunities for attendees to learn, including more than 80 presentations organized across nine topical tracks, a Technology Kiosk Showcase featuring the latest test solutions through live presentations and booths, and a Partner’s Expo highlighting innovative semiconductor test solutions.

Additionally, a Workshop Day will be held on May 11, providing in-depth, practical learning in concurrent, hands-on sessions covering topics such as advanced RF demodulation, ACS Edge™ 3.0 and more. Interested parties may register for sessions of their choice. Learn more at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.

Throughout the event, thought leaders will present and share their insights on semiconductor test and the state of the industry. VOICE 2023 will feature a keynote address from Dex Hunter-Torricke, head of communications for the Meta Oversight Board, an independent body established by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in 2020 to make binding decisions regarding the company’s most challenging content issues. Hunter-Torricke also served as the former Head of Communications at SpaceX. Advantest plans to include more keynote speakers in its VOICE 2023 schedule soon.

More details about the event, including the event agenda, are available on the VOICE 2023 website at https://voice.advantest.com/.

Quick and easy online registration is available via https://voice.advantest.com/register/. For information on group discounts, email mktgcomms@advantest.com.

A variety of packages are available for companies interested in sponsorship opportunities at VOICE 2023. Details on 2023 sponsorships are available at https://voice.advantest.com/sponsor-opportunities/ or by emailing mktgcomms@advantest.com.

As VOICE 2023 draws closer, follow #VOICE2023 and @Advantest_ATE on Twitter, or visit https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About VOICE 2023

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2023 on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com