Customers Report High Levels of Satisfaction in Partnering and Support After Sales

10 BEST Suppliers logo TechInsights’ Customer Satisfaction Survey 10 BEST Suppliers logo

Ranked 1st Suppliers logo TechInsights’ Customer Satisfaction Survey Ranked 1st Suppliers logo

THE BEST Suppliers logo TechInsights’ Customer Satisfaction Survey THE BEST Suppliers logo

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has once again received top ratings in the 2024 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the fifth consecutive year.

Advantest has been rated on the 10 BEST list for each of the 36 years that the survey has existed. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing more than 60% of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

According to TechInsights, Advantest has been named THE BEST supplier of assembly test equipment this year and every year since 2020. The company also RANKED 1st for the fifth consecutive year in the 10 BEST list of large suppliers of chip making equipment and was the only company to receive a five-star rating. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The categories span a set of criteria including cost of ownership, quality of results, field engineering support, trust, and partnership.

In the 2024 survey, Advantest achieved high customer ratings in the areas of Partnering, Recommended Supplier, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, Commitment, Support After Sales, and Product Performance.

“Advantest’s unwavering commitment to product development and customer service empowers its global network of customers to create groundbreaking innovations,” stated G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair of TechInsights. “Offering a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, Advantest earns the highest ratings from the world’s top manufacturers again this year.”

“We are humbled by the recognition from our global customers and are grateful for their trust in our partnership,” said Advantest Group CEO Doug Lefever. “As we move forward in this exciting era of semiconductors, we are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the environment. We take pride in being at the forefront of this industry and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

The TechInsights annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback on suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The 10 BEST, THE BEST, and RANKED 1st awards provide special recognition to suppliers rated highest by their customers.

As a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, Advantest has long been the industry’s only ATE supplier to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test-cell solutions comprising testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About TechInsights

TechInsights is widely recognized as the world’s leading provider of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services, providing content and services to the world’s most successful technology companies. For over 30 years we have existed to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we enable business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value with fact-based information. More information is available at https://www.techinsights.com/

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aab0dde8-8744-40bc-b5b1-56b07fd01123

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/298be3f5-a4f4-4432-a4e3-54d7cfc2f0dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba1a3e9-3e42-4084-9126-307b74535b61