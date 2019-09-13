Breaking News
Advantest to Exhibit at Conference on Radiation and its Effects on Components and Systems (RADECS) in Montpellier, France, September 16-20

Revolutionary On-Demand Design Validation and Verification Measurement System to Highlight Demonstration

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its CloudTesting™ Services (CTS) at RADECS 2019, the annual European forum for presenting and discussing the latest advances in the field of radiation effects on electronic and photonic materials, devices, circuits, sensors and systems.  The conference, which takes place at the Corum Congress Centre in Montpellier, France from September 16-20, focuses on technological processes and design techniques for producing radiation-tolerant systems for space, aeronautical and terrestrial applications as well as relevant methodologies for their characterization and qualification.

At stand #38, Advantest will demonstrate its unique cloud-based test solution, which offers the latest high-quality test methods utilizing on-demand IP, characterization tools, analysis and more.  This provides design and DFT engineers with an alternative means of silicon validation that reduces debugging time and cost, enables verification of new silicon with no capital investment, and allows users to set up their own test environment within a few hours and be ready to test when the device arrives from the fab.  Visitors to stand #38 can see live demonstrations of how to analyze the effects of radiation on devices in a safe environment while eliminating the need for a large or complicated test setup.  With free tester leasing and minimal maintenance costs, Advantest’s CTS allows customers to avoid unplanned expenses.
About Advantest Corporation
A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

