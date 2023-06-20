TOKYO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON China 2023 on June 29-July 1 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Shanghai. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest will highlight its contributions to leading-edge test technology, including advanced memory, 5G, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and nanotechnology, as well as its ESG initiatives.

Product Displays

Advantest’s product showcase in booth #E3423 in Hall E3 will feature how the company is adding customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain through its broad range of test solutions and services. This year’s exhibit will include:

EXA Scale EX test station for the V93000 platform, which increases tester capacity in IC engineering labs by four times without increased footprint, supporting a seamless transition of test content from lab to fab and lowering facility costs.

DUT Scale Duo interface for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems extends DUT board space for high-volume testing and is compatible with existing DUT boards.

Link Scale channel cards for the V93000 platform that improve test coverage and boost throughput in high-quality testing of complex SoCs, adding software-based functional test and HSIO SCAN test capabilities.

T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4 test solutions for fastest image processing to reduce CIS testing time and costs.

LCD HP multi-channel digitizer module that addresses high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands for testing emerging display driver ICs when combined with the T6391 test system.

inteXcell, the first-ever fully integrated and unified test infrastructure to combine the T5835 tester into minimal-footprint test cells, ideal for advanced memory IC final testing.

T5830/T5830ES memory test system that is highly flexible and offers all of the capabilities needed to perform wafer testing and final testing of price-sensitive flash memories.

Service and software solutions, including ACS TE-Cloud, EM360, CONNECT+ and Adaptive Probe Cleaning.

E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM) for precision review and the classification of ultra-small photomask defects.

TS9001 TDR analysis system utilizing terahertz technology for non-destructive testing of wiring quality in electronic circuits.

Presentations

A number of papers will be presented by Advantest employees at the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC), which will be happening in conjunction with SEMICON China 2023 on June 26-27:

“A Universal Auto Test Program Generation on Advantest V93000 ATE Platform” by Xin Song, Yefang Wang, and Hanyan Chen.

“An Efficient Tool for Generating Test Program to Save Marginal Fail Chips” by Hanyan Chen.

“Innovation Test Technology for Ultra-High-Speed ADC on ATE” by Yanyan Chang.

“General Chip Digital Data Obtaining Solution on ATE” by Steve Xie.

“Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Test Solution on V93000” by Kevin Yan and Daniel Sun.

“BB-AP High Parallel Test Solution in V93000 EXA Scale Platform” by Tianyu Zhang.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

