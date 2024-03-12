TOKYO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON China 2024 on March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Exhibit Center (SNIEC).

In a unique application-based exhibit, Advantest will highlight how its test technology enables leading-edge innovations in high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive, IoT and 5G. Advantest aims to develop test technology that supports a safe, secure and sustainable society, showcasing its sustainability initiatives at this year’s event.

This year being the company’s 70th anniversary, Advantest is looking forward to celebrating this special milestone with its customers and industry partners under the theme of “Facing the Future Together” in the backdrop of SEMICON China 2024.

Product Displays

In Hall N4 booth #N4431, Advantest will exhibit its extensive range of test solutions that enable some of the most cutting-edge applications such as high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive, and 5G. This year’s booth exhibit will include:

AI/HPC

NEW: Pin Scale Multilevel Serial that is both the first native and fully integrated HSIO instrument expanding the V93000 EXA Scale platform to address signaling requirements for advanced communication interfaces.

NEW: HA1200, offering die test capability with active thermal control to enable at-speed 100% test coverage before the dies are assembled into 2.5D/3D packages.

NEW: 2kW active thermal solution for M487x package handler series, offering thermal control capabilities to enable 100% test coverage for high computing ICs at final test.

Automotive

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.

T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4 test solutions for fastest image processing to reduce CIS testing time and costs.

T6391 test system with LCD HP multi-channel digitizer module that addresses high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands for testing emerging display driver ICs.

IoT/5G

V93000 Wave Scale millimeter OTA enables far-field/near-field parametric OTA testing for millimeter wave applications (5GNR2, WiGiG, Car Radar). The solution covers multi-site testing for mass production and could be easily integrated into existing test infrastructure.

Wave Scale RF, designed for cost-efficient production of 5G and Wi-Fi communication ICs, including WiFi 7 and WiFi 6E devices.

Data Storage and Management

NEW: T5230 memory test system adopts a combined array architecture to reduce test cost for NAND/NVM wafer test, including wafer-level burn-in (WLBI).

Wide-ranging DRAM turn-key test solutions, including wafer-level burn-in, DRAM wafer test, core final test, and at-speed interface test.

T5830 SSTH memory wafer test system, offering a small economic footprint and full CP test coverage for eFlash/Smart Card and NOR/NAND flash.

Presentations

In addition to product displays, Advantest will be participating in the Conference of Science & Technology for Integrated Circuits (CSTIC) which will be held on March 17-18 in conjunction with SEMICON China 2024. Advantest employees will present over 20 technical presentations and posters.

Social Media

