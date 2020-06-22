Advantest to Launch Online Exhibits, Technical Presentations and Interactive Networking at Virtual Industry Events in 2020

Breaking News
Semiconductor Testing Leader Continues to Leverage Innovative Communication Methods to Extend its Market Presence

TOKYO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is preparing a complete portfolio of online activities – including remote technical presentations, online exhibits of new products and technologies, virtual press conferences and online networking events – to showcase the company’s presence at several virtual industry conferences this year.  The company’s objective is to continue sharing information about its most recent advancements in semiconductor testing with users around the world while also facilitating real-time interactions between Advantest’s technical experts and customer personnel.

In response to the cancellation of many “in-person” industry gatherings because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Advantest will launch its online presence on July 9 with its own virtual trade show that showcases its test solutions for the Asia market.  Next, the company will “go digital” with its exhibits and presentations for this year’s four-day SEMICON West on July 20-23 and nine-day SEMICON Southeast Asia on August 11-21.  More virtual exhibitions will follow.

“While health concerns, social distancing needs and travel restrictions have caused many organizers to turn their 2020 events into online forums, Advantest remains committed to delivering value up and down the electronics supply chain,” said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications for Advantest.  “We are leveraging the latest networking technologies to maintain our connections with customers and partners, to share information about Advantest’s end-to-end test solutions and to demonstrate our technological leadership.”

Advantest is very adept at conducting business activities online. At the outset of the coronavirus outbreak, on March 10-11 Advantest organized a virtual trade show to share the latest technical and market data with customers around the world.  The web-conferencing event included two days of sessions from test experts who presented in Mandarin Chinese, Korean and English and talks by two senior executives from SEMI.

Advantest also is considering the use of a virtual format for its annual SoC Technical Seminar Series.  Each fall, this program has been held in five to seven cities in multiple countries throughout Asia.  It attracts more than 1,000 customer personnel to hear paper presentations on Advantest’s latest developments in semiconductor testing.

Watch for details on Advantest’s online activities at upcoming industry events in the coming weeks.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

