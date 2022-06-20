Advantest to Participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia, June 21-23 in Penang, Malaysia

Breaking News
June 20, 2022

TOKYO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia, an in-person event taking place June 21-23 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre and Arena in Penang, Malaysia. Advantest is a proud Gold sponsor of SEMICON Southeast Asia.

Under the theme of “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest will welcome customers and colleagues to a hospitality lounge (#A412) where it will showcase ACS its open ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality and capacity. The portal also gives customers access to online training and service tools including Advantest CONNECT+, a remote support service and IQ Box for V93000 EXA Scale external calibration. Company experts will be on site to answer attendees’ questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.

Technical Presentations
SEMICON Southeast Asia will spotlight Advantest’s ACS technology during its Smart & Sustainable Manufacturing Journey (SSMJ). In addition, on June 22, Don Ong, Advantest Field Service Business Group at Advantest Singapore, will present “Hyper-edge Computing and Open Analytics Ecosystem for Heterogenous Package Testing using AI and Machine Learning.” On June 23 in the Advanced Product Testing Forum which will focus on the theme of Ushering in the Era of Advanced Testing for Heterogenous Packages, Advantest’s Douglas Lau, system application consultant, will present “Overcoming Test Challenges Arising from Heterogenous Integration.”

Social Media
For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook and LinkedIn page or follow @Advantest_ATE on Twitter for live tweets during events.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Amy Gold
amy.gold@advantest.com

 

