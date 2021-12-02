Advantest to Participate in SEMICON West 2021, Returning to the Moscone Center in San Francisco on December 7-9

Breaking News
Exhibits and Presentations Will Highlight the Company’s Newest SoC and End-to-End Semiconductor Test Technologies

TOKYO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its wide spectrum of semiconductor test technologies at the SEMICON West trade show on December 7-9. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 show will welcome in-person exhibitors and attendees back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, under the protection of safety measures and protocols. There will also be online activities for industry members who choose to participate remotely.

The theme of Advantest’s exhibit will be “Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future,” highlighting the company’s advancements in developing leading-edge test solutions for applications including AI, exascale computing, 5G communications and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Exhibition
In booth #927 located in South Hall, Advantest will present its broad range of semiconductor test solutions and services, each designed to deliver high value to customers in the rapidly changing semiconductor ecosystem. Among the exhibits will be:

  • NEW: V93000 Link Scale channel cards for software-based functional and SCAN testing on the V93000 platform
  • NEW: T2000 ISS IP Engine 4, an image-processing engine for high-resolution and high-speed image processing
  • NEW: T5835 all-in-one high-speed memory test solution and T5221 NAND/NVM multi wafer-test solution, both software compatible with the industry-standard T583x test platform
  • NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions™, a state-of-the-art, cloud-based ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data as well as providing instant access to online training and service tools
  • MPT3000 test system for evaluating all solid-state drives
  • B6700 and H5620 series of burn-in memory testers
  • Remotely operable test handlers, enabling device and data handling from engineering labs to production test floors
  • Software tools and services including Advantest CONNECT+ remote support services and IQ Box for V93000 EXA Scale external calibration

Technical Presentations
In addition to its exhibits, Advantest will sponsor and actively participate in the Test Vision Symposium on December 8-9 during SEMICON West.
On December 8 in Session 1, Ken Butler, strategic business creation manager with Advantest America, will present “A Case Study in Using Varied Test Data Analytics to Pinpoint Probe Burn Events.” Then in Session 2, Adrian Kwan, Advantest America’s senior business development manager, will talk about “Performing 5G-NR Wideband Analysis on an Integrated ATE System.”
At that day’s concluding reception, Advantest will have two poster presentations. Christopher Tran, HPC business development manager for Advantest America, will be discussing “Mission Mode Critical: A Tale of System-Level (SLT) Automation,” while Vincent Chu, senior manager with Advantest Cloud Solutions, will have his poster “Introducing a One-Stop Test Engineering Environment and Service on the Cloud.”
On December 9 in Session 3, Dave Armstrong, principal test strategist for Advantest America, will discuss “Avoiding Probe Burn with Granular Control of Device Power Supplies.”

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Amy Gold
amy.gold@advantest.com

