New 32-Channel Power Supply Developed to Optimize Test of AI, HPC, and Other High-Current Devices

TOKYO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the newest addition to its portfolio of power supplies for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test platform. The DC Scale XHC32 power supply offers 32 channels with an unprecedented single-instrument total current of up to 640A, enabling the card to efficiently address the rapidly rising power requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, high-performance computing (HPC) chips, graphical processing units (GPUs), and other high-current devices like network switches and high-end application processors.

Very high current requirements of 1000A or more at core voltages below 1V require an ATE system with precise power-delivery capabilities. The DC Scale XHC32 further extends the V93000 EXA Scale platform, covering all high-power requirements with a single card to enable unlimited and flexible ganging of channels, fast load step and clamp response, and extended profiling capabilities.

“Our customers are increasingly asking for solutions that can perform multisite parallel test of 2.5/3D devices with extremely high-current requirements,” said Ralf Stoffels, general manager, and executive vice president of Advantest’s V93000 Product Unit. “With its unprecedented delivery of 640A from a single card and its unique safety capabilities for unmatched equipment protection, the DC Scale XHC32 is an excellent fit for testing all types of digital devices with high power demands.”

The DC Scale XHC32 provides full application compatibility with the existing DC Scale UHC4T card, enabling a seamless transition to the new generation of high-power supplies while reusing the existing device-under-test (DUT) boards efficiently. By making use of the patented new contact protection, the DC Scale XHC32 reduces cost of test (CoT) by eliminating the risk of damaging probe cards and test sockets. This new feature will not only allow customers to test high-current AI and HPC applications safely, but it will also protect their overall investment in test equipment. The new high-density power supply enables customers to optimize their investment by using smaller test head infrastructures or to increase multisite testing and reduce the overall CoT.

Already installed at several customer sites, the XHC32 will be available to the global market beginning next month.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

