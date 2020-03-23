Breaking News
Advantest Virtual Tradeshow Draws Nearly 200 Attendees from 47 Companies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Online Recordings Available Until June 1

TOKYO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) held its first virtual tradeshow on March 10-11 to maintain the flow of valuable technical, industry and market data among employees, customers and partners worldwide without risking exposure to COVID-19. Nearly 200 attendees representing 47 companies attended the informative, online sessions presented in multiple languages by a global group of speakers, including Advantest topic experts and executives from SEMI, the global industry organization representing the electronics-manufacturing supply chain.

“The success of this unique virtual tradeshow focusing on the semiconductor test industry shows the power of reacting quickly to changing market conditions to provide a valuable service to customers,” said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest. “Thank you to all of our speakers. With their help, we accomplished our goals to help address the industry’s information needs and provide opportunities for members of the global test community to interact with each other.”

Recordings of the virtual tradeshow presentations are available until June 1.

How to Access the Recordings

Click the links below to access the recordings for each session using the passcode Advantest.

Welcome and Overview

  • Presented by Judy Davies, VP, Global Marketing Communications, Advantest
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Standalone (SA) & Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G NR Device Testing: MIMO and Carrier Aggregation

  • Presented by Dinesh Doshi, President, W2BI, an Advantest Group Company
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238

SEMI Update  

  • Presented by Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

SEMI Market Outlook:  Fab Investment, Equipment/Material Markets and New Asia Supply Chain

  • Presented by Christian Dieseldorff, Director Industry Research & Analysis, SEMI
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges

  • Presented by Sungjong Park, RF Test Engineer/Manager, Advantest Korea
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing  

  • Presented by Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs

  • Presented by Masashi Nagai, Senior Executive Director, Strategic Planning Group, Advantest Korea
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837  

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA

  • Presented by Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port  

  • Presented by Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C  

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges (in Korean)

  • Presented by Sungjong Park, RF Test Manager, Advantest Korea
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837  

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing (in Korean)

  • Presented by Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837  

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA (in Chinese)

  • Presented by Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837  

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port (in Chinese)

  • Presented by Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China
  • https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837  

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Judy Davies
[email protected] 

 

