TOKYO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) concluded its VOICE 2023 event at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, California, with a record-high attendance of nearly 400 attendees — a 30% increase from 2022, the majority of whom were Advantest customers and industry partners. This year’s event, held on May 8-10, marked the 15th anniversary of the in-person VOICE conference, attracting participants representing more than 50 companies from around the globe and hosting a total of 71 papers presented across nine technical tracks over two days, of which 40% percent were written or co-authored by Advantest’s customers and industry partners. In commemoration of the 15th anniversary, past VOICE chairpersons were invited on stage at the opening of the General Session to celebrate all the conference has accomplished to date.

VOICE 2023 received over 140 abstract submissions from 25 companies across 10 countries. The technical tracks for this year’s event covered a range of topics important to the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry, such as 5G/millimeter wave, AI/ML, high-performance computing, parametric test, data innovation and analytics, cloud technologies, device/system level test, and others.

In addition to technical breakout sessions, this year’s event featured a dynamic lineup of four keynote speakers, including DeepMind’s Head of Global Communications & Marketing, Dex Hunter-Torricke, Gartner’s VP Analyst for its Emerging Trends and Technology Team, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Chief AI Officer and Senior VP of Engineering at Advantest, Claudionor Coelho, and VP of Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Michael Campbell. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with Advantest R&D engineers during the Technology Kiosk Showcase. A Workshop Day was hosted after the event on Thursday, offering attendees a hands-on learning experience on advanced RF demodulation, V93000 Link Scale, and ACS Edge 3.0. Attendees were also provided valuable time to network with others during evening events and scheduled breaks.

The associated VOICE Partner’s Expo, a sponsorship opportunity, ran throughout the event, allowing Advantest partners to meet with attendees and showcase their latest products and offerings. Headlining this year’s sponsors group were Alliance ATE Consulting Group and ISE Labs/ASE Group.

Best Paper and Best Kiosk Awards

Using the VOICE mobile app, attendees voted for their favorite technical presentation and technology kiosk to win the Best Paper and Best Kiosk awards. This year’s Best Paper award was given to Stephen Peck of Marvell Technology and Gaurang Desai of Advantest for their paper titled “How to Use OpenOCD with Link Scale to Reduce Time-to-Market Using Designs Native Tooling.” Lisa Taubensee, Raphaël Latty, Bruno Galy, Matthias Sauer and Klaus-Peter Behrens of Advantest Europe also won Best Paper with their paper, “Test Time and Cost Reduction Using Intelligent Prediction from MI Models.” Johannes Spanings and Guilherme Cardoso Medeiros of NXP and Meir Gellis and Dimitry Angert of TestInsights were named as Honorable Mentions for their paper titled “Revolutionizing Mixed-Signal Test Program Debug with Virtual ATE,” as was Greg Prewitt and Vishnu Rajan from PDF Solutions and Jeff Johnson, Huiliang Wu, Callum McCowan and Alan Hart of Advantest for their paper, “Parametric Test Insights Through Dynamic Data-Driven Test Flow Execution.” Ken Butler and his team from Advantest won this year’s Best Kiosk award for their “ACS Edge + ACS Nexus + ACS Unified Server Real-Time Data Infrastructure” kiosk.

Visionary Award

This year’s Visionary Award was presented to Corey Liu, manager of the Test Methodology Group at NVIDIA. Recipients of the Visionary Award are honored for their significant and sustained contributions to VOICE over time. Liu has supported VOICE by serving on the technical committee for two years and consistently contributing papers to the technical program for the past eight years.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2023 on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com

