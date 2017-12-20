Adventist Health Promotes Joe Reppert as Chief Financial Officer

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adventist Health—a non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and in Hawaii—is proud to announce the recent promotion of Joe Reppert to chief financial officer of the health system. In his new role, Reppert will be responsible for articulating and ensuring the healthcare organization’s financial leadership to leverage its goals into the communities it serves.

“We are proud to bring up one of our own, Joe Reppert, to a position he greatly deserves,” said Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner. “His focus and passion for leading high-performing financial processes stems from an award-winning culture and will keep us moving forward during this time of great change and opportunity. Joe has demonstrated a great ability to develop and foster both strategic relationships and future financial leaders. Most importantly, it is obvious from working with Joe that he is driven by Adventist Health’s mission-based culture.”

Reppert is a highly-experienced financial leader who spent the majority of his career as a CFO with several different health organizations. He previously served as CFO for Adventist Health’s Northern California region. Previously, he served as the CFO for North Mississippi Health Services, an AA-rated hospital system serving Mississippi and Alabama, where he helped lead a team to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award twice, an honor Adventist Health will receive in April 2018 for Adventist Health Castle.

Reppert is a certified public accountant and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut and is a graduate of Southern Adventist University.

Reppert will become CFO effective February 1, 2018, when he and outgoing CFO Jack Wagner will continue their work on a thorough and smooth transition plan. Wagner will continue to represent Adventist Health as it concludes several key transactions and partnerships already underway.

“It is an honor for me to serve in this role for Adventist Health and a privilege to work alongside the professionals that lead and operate this organization,” Reppert said. “Adventist Health is a respected name within the healthcare industry which I have learned to appreciate even more since joining the team. Its faith-driven and relentless mission to positively affect peoples’ lives is truly unique and will continue to serve as a competitive advantage.”

About ADVENTIST HEALTH: Adventist Health is a faith-based, non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Its compassionate and talented team of 33,300 includes more than 24,600 employees; 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 3,700 volunteers working together in pursuit of one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in 19 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. Through a separate public benefit corporation, Adventist Health seeks to reach more communities and accommodate their specific needs from an affiliated health system. For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org.

