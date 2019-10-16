Breaking News
Home / Top News / ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS CHOSEN AS A FINALIST FOR THE 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS CHOSEN AS A FINALIST FOR THE 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

DENVER, CO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics has been selected as a 2019 Torch Award finalist. The award, presented by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado, recognizes businesses for outstanding ethical business practices. Adventure is one of three finalists in the medium-sized business category.  

“Winning a Torch award would be incredible for us. We work in an underserved community where trust is paramount to our success. Having the BBB recognize our commitment to a culture where everyone is treated with dignity and respect shows our teammates that their intention not only matters, but it is stellar.” says Rachel Karan, Practice Lead at Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. “An honor like this from the BBB shows the community that not only do we have a commitment to ethical business practices, but we live up to that commitment with our behavior.”  

The Torch award winners will be announced at a celebration dinner on October 17th at Infinity Park in Glendale.  

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics 

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.  

Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/ 

Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial  

About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. All BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses, 11,000 Charity Reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Please visit www.bbb.org for more information. 

CONTACT: Lisa McAlister
Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
303-931-0955
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.