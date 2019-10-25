Breaking News
Home / Top News / ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS WINS 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS WINS 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The prestigious Torch Award was presented to Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics for their exceptional work in promoting ethical business practices at a ceremony in Denver, Colorado on October 17th hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.

The team from Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics was on hand to accept the Better Business Bureau's 2019 Torch Award in the Medium Business category. From left to right: Ben Mezer, Matt Shumaker, Janelle Shumaker, Rebecca Balliet, Bukky Afolabi, Denise Baker, Dr. Rebecca Misner, Joshua Gwinn, Rachel Karan, Mark Musso, Dr. Michael Pharris, Lisa McAlister

The team from Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics was on hand to accept the Better Business Bureau’s 2019 Torch Award in the Medium Business category.
From left to right: Ben Mezer, Matt Shumaker, Janelle Shumaker, Rebecca Balliet, Bukky Afolabi, Denise Baker, Dr. Rebecca Misner, Joshua Gwinn, Rachel Karan, Mark Musso, Dr. Michael Pharris, Lisa McAlister

Denver, CO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics was selected as the 2019 Torch Award winner in the Medium Business category at an award ceremony on October 17, 2019. The award, presented by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado, recognizes businesses for outstanding ethical business practices. The award, given annually, is judged independent of the BBB by a panel of business professionals in the community. 

The Adventure team works tirelessly to make sure that kids get all the care they need, every time they walk in the door. said Josh Gwinn, CEO of Hero Practice Services the Dental Support Organization that supports Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. What we know now is that when you give kids and families everything you have; ethics are inherently built in and we are going to continue to do that.” 

What this award represents is the thought and intention behind all of Adventure’s business practices. Adventure works diligently to ensure that patients, families and employees are treated fairly, have every opportunity to succeed and are recognized for their contributions. As part of the award submission, the company submitted copies of policies and procedures that are in use every day at Adventure that not only prove their commitment to ethical business practices but ensure that they are followed by all teammates. In addition, they told the stories of teammates going above and beyond for patients. At Adventure, they often see patients who have been turned down elsewhere and it is their goal to serve as many kids in need as possible. 

“I believe one of the strongest components of Adventure’s submission was their integration into the communities they serve. The team at Adventure cited numerous examples demonstrating their commitment to ethical practices as well as their community. Woven into each staff members presentation of examples was a true palatable passion for their clients. Bravo!!” said Ronnie Kaiser, Regis University, 2019 Torch Awards Judge, Medium Business Category. 

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics 
Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.  

Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/ 

Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial  

About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. All BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses, 11,000 Charity Reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Please visit www.bbb.org for more information. 

Attachment

  • BBB Torch Awards 0330 
CONTACT: Lisa McAlister
Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
303-931-0955
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.