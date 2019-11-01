Adverum Biotechnologies to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Updates

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) to report its third quarter 2019 financial results and provide corporate updates.

Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-866-420-8347 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8241 (international) and refer to the “Adverum Biotechnologies Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.” The webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Company’s website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum’s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

1-650-304-3892