ADVISER INVESTMENTS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS AND COUNTING!

Landmark Anniversary Finds a Future-Facing Firm

Newton, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It began with a vision of creating a client-focused, commonsense wealth management company and a single client with $140,000 to invest. Twenty-five years later, Adviser Investments serves over 3,500 clients nationwide who’ve entrusted the firm with more than $5 billion. The original mission continues even as the company grows and offers more services to its clients.

“We’re proud and humbled to celebrate 25 years of helping people achieve the peace of mind that results from working with a financial adviser that you can actually talk to,” said Adviser Investments Chairman and Co-founder Dan Wiener. “Through markets good and bad, what’s remained consistent is our personalized care for our clients and our commitment to exceeding expectations for both those who entrust us with their hard-earned dollars and for the employees who’ve been crucial to our success.”

Adviser Investments was formed in 1994 in part to meet the demands of subscribers to Wiener’s newsletter, The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, who wanted him to oversee their portfolios. That motivating factor evolved into the firm’s enduring pursuit of providing institutional-quality asset management and financial planning services while remaining within reach of a wide range of clients.

Today, Adviser Investments offers expertise in actively managed mutual funds, ETFs, individual stocks and bonds, socially responsible investments, tactical strategies and financial planning, with the added signature proficiency in the Vanguard and Fidelity fund families—delivering the resources and capabilities of a large firm with the care and attention of a small one.

“While we celebrate the past that has brought us to this humbling anniversary, our continuing mission at Adviser Investments is to improve the quality and range of wealth management services we offer,” said President, CEO and Co-founder Dan Silver. “We’re committed to building a firm that will provide exceptional investment and financial planning expertise to our clients and their families for generations to come. We celebrate each other at this landmark milestone, but our true success is our clients’ satisfaction with our partnership.”

While Adviser Investments has expanded organically, acquisitions have also been a key growth driver. Bringing key talent in-house began in 1999 with the addition of Chief Investment Officer Jim Lowell and his deep Fidelity expertise. The 2011 acquisition of leading competitor Kobren Insight Management added a strong cadre of relationship and investment research personnel to Adviser Investments’ fold. In 2017, the firm acquired Braver Wealth Management, enhancing financial planning capabilities and tactical investment product offerings.

As Adviser Investments has grown in prominence, national publications have taken notice. For the seventh consecutive year, the firm was named to Barron’s list of the top 100 independent financial advisers nationwide and its list of the top advisory firms in Massachusetts in 2019. Adviser Investments has also been recognized on the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

In October 2016, the firm received Fidelity’s Be Greater award, which recognizes registered investment advisers who are evolving their businesses to meet ever-changing demands of a growing and sophisticated investor class. Fidelity singled out Adviser Investments among those RIAs with more than $1 billion in total assets under management that use its custodian and record-keeping services.

Despite those wide-ranging honors, the firm’s leadership say the best is yet to come.

“We’ve invested heavily in our mentorship program and are seeing very promising results in developing the next generation of leadership,” Wiener said. “And we are also always on the lookout for acquisition opportunities that can add investment and financial planning talent to our already deep bench of professionals.”

The firm’s commitment to workplace culture and professional development has also garnered attention. In 2019, for the fourth year in a row, Adviser Investments was named among Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®, while InvestmentNews placed it on its list of the “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” for the second straight year. Adviser Investments has also been honored for the past three years as one of Pension & Investments’ “Best Places to Work in Money Management.”

“We are honored by the accolades we’ve received over the years,” said Silver, “none more so that the recognition of our unique workplace culture. We recognize the skill and dedication of our employees and strive to create an environment where their unique talents can shine. Because of this, Adviser Investments consistently attracts and retains talented individuals—even in this competitive labor market—to the benefit of both our clients and our entire team.”

25 Years of Growth: Adviser Investments’ Key Milestones Year Event Oct. 1994 Adviser Investments takes on its first clients Sept. 1999 Jim Lowell joins the firm as Fidelity strategist Jan. 2000 Adviser Investments hosts its first client event Aug. 2005 Company relocates to larger offices in Newton, Mass. Feb. 2008 First multimedia conference call with clients Mar. 2011 Acquisition of Kobren Insight Management Sept. 2013 Introduction of PassageMaker tactical offering Jan. 2016 Inception of Adviser Investments Mentor Program Feb. 2017 Acquisition of Braver Wealth Management Jan. 2018 Adviser Insights financial planning portal available to clients Mar. 2019 Launch of Women in Wealth Management Initiative

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, Adviser Investments’ scope ranges from coast to coast in partnering with clients nationwide,” said Silver. “But we continue to offer the same personalized service we did when we were one-tenth the size, and we expect to do so for decades to come.”

To learn more about Adviser Investments’ services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (800) 492-6868.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments proudly serves clients in all 50 states. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

