Adviser Investments Introduces the American Ingenuity Aggressive Growth Strategy

Newton, Massachusetts, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adviser Investments LLC, an independent fee-only wealth management firm serving clients nationwide, today announced the launch of the Adviser Capital American Ingenuity aggressive growth strategy (American Ingenuity).

“American Ingenuity focuses on the U.S. economy’s next big themes and identifies both well-known and unknown companies poised to profit from these themes,” Daniel P. Wiener, chairman and co-founder of Adviser Investments, said.

Adviser Investments’ Chief Investment Officer Jim Lowell added: “The new strategy advances Adviser Investments’ ability to offer a full range of investment options to clients through custom portfolios and separately managed accounts.”

Adviser Investments focuses on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment and financial planning goals, delivering the resources and capabilities of a large firm with the care and attention of a small one.

Under the direction of Portfolio Manager Adam Johnson, who joined Adviser Investments in October 2021, the strategy’s objective is to invest in “the most compelling themes and companies driving the world forward.”

According to Johnson, American Ingenuity “takes a disciplined approach to stock selection in order to target innovative enterprises across multiple industries, including energy, health care and technology, all with three defining attributes: A compelling story, supportive data and a definable catalyst for growth.”

Adam’s decades-long career on Wall Street includes positions at ING, Louis Dreyfus and Merrill Lynch. He’s the founder of the Bullseye Brief newsletter (a publication that is independent from Adviser Investments) and a former Bloomberg Television anchor.

The Adviser Capital American Ingenuity strategy is available through Adviser Investments’ larger wealth management platform, which encompasses actively managed funds, ETFs, socially responsible investments, and tactical asset allocation strategies in addition to a full complement of financial and tax planning services.

Adviser Investments is routinely named among Barron’s top independent financial advisers and the Financial Times’ 300 top registered investment advisers, and the company also appears in surveys of the best places to work in financial services, such as those conducted by Pensions & Investments and Boston’s Best & Brightest.

Adviser Investments’ majority owner, Summit Partners, is a Boston-based private equity firm, specializing in growth equity, fixed income and public equity in the technology, health care and growth products sectors.

Adviser Investments is a full-service wealth management firm, offering investment management, financial and tax planning, managed individual bond portfolios, and 401(k) advisory services. We've been helping individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations since 1994, and have more than 4,000 clients across the country and over $7B in assets under management.

All investments are subject to risk of loss and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be profitable. Strategy is an aggressive growth strategy and is a concentrated portfolio. Please review our strategy factsheet and composite presentation prior for more information on strategy risks and historical returns. Strategy is managed by Adviser Capital, a division of Adviser Investments, LLC. Strategy inception is November 2021.

Mr. Johnson edits and publishes the Bullseye Brief website (founded 2015) separately from his duties as portfolio manager at Adviser Capital, a division of Adviser Investments, LLC. AI does not review, endorse or approve of any contents contained in materials published through Bullseye Brief.

