ADVISER INVESTMENTS NAMED TO FINANCIAL TIMES’ 2019 LIST OF TOP 300 RIAs

ACCOLADE RANKS FIRM AMONG NATION’S LARGEST INDEPENDENT REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISERS

Newton, MA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adviser Investments is pleased to announce its inclusion on the Financial Times’ “FT 300” list for 2019, which recognizes the nation’s top independent registered investment advisers (RIAs).

This year’s FT 300 features RIAs from 37 states. As the Financial Times emphasized, “[t]he final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the ‘average’ practice in this year’s list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets.”

“At Adviser Investments, we’ve always believed that institutional-quality wealth management services should be available to all investors,” said Adviser Investments Chairman and Co-founder Daniel P. Wiener. “That philosophy has allowed us to build strong partnerships with all our clients, and those partnerships have been the foundation of our success as a firm. We’re gratified to see those efforts recognized by the Financial Times.”

Adviser Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Silver, one of the firm’s co-founders, labeled the FT 300 ranking as another affirmation of Adviser Investments’ longstanding principles.

“This year marks our 25th anniversary, and looking back, I think we’ve gotten this far because we take the time to get to know each of our clients’ goals and aspirations and develop plans that are individually tailored to them,” said Silver. “It’s a pleasure to receive this recognition from the FT—it underlines our desire to maintain and make more of those personal connections as we grow as a firm.”

The Financial Times independently produces the FT 300 in conjunction with Ignites Research (a Financial Times subsidiary that offers news and analysis on the asset management industry).

To make its list, the Financial Times contacted independent RIAs nationwide, screening for two primary criteria: A minimum of $300 million in assets under management (AUM) and at least 25% of firm assets attributable to non-institutional clients. Qualified RIAs then submitted detailed applications, which the Financial Times scored to assess six key factors: AUM, AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers, online accessibility and compliance records.

This 2019 FT 300 accolade is one of several that Adviser Investments has earned of late. Earlier this year, the firm was recognized by InvestmentNews as one of the country’s “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers,” which followed its December dubbing as one of the “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments. Last fall, Adviser Investments was ranked #30 on Barron’s “Top 100 Independent Advisors” list for 2018, up from #32 the prior year. The company also climbed to #6 (up from #8 on the 2018 list) on Barron’s 2019 ranking of “Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors.”

Silver concluded, “Our continuing mission at Adviser Investments is to improve the quality and range of wealth management services we offer, building a firm that will provide exceptional investment and financial planning expertise to our clients for many years to come. The public recognition is always appreciated, but our true success is our clients’ satisfaction with our partnership.”

To learn more about Adviser Investments’ services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (617) 369-2321.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

InvestmentNews’ Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award (2019) is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. InvestmentNews conducts the survey. InvestmentNews evaluates participating firms’ ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms. Visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers/2019 for more information.

Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management award is conducted by research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). Participating firms and their employees complete surveys assessing corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement. BCG analyzes the results and ranks participating firms, which must have an office in the United States, at least 20 employees and $100 million in regulatory assets under management, and have been in business for at least one year. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2018 .

Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors (2018) rankings reflect the volume of assets overseen by the advisers and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisers’ practices, as determined by its editors.

Barron’s Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors (2019): The Barron’s rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance, and are not indicative of future performance.